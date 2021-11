The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, we talk to Samantha Eve from Out of the Box Theatre about their upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Alcazar Theater in Carpinteria. After a quick history of Saint Barbara’s connection to trick-or-treating, we speak with Julie Brown, founder of Santa Barbara Ghost Tours, about some of her favorite ghost stories and this year’s special Halloween tour.

