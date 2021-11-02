Whale sharks have teeth on their eyeballs

It’s easy to point to climate change and fishing gear as the culprit, but according to Michael Moore, all of us have contributed to the demise of the species. His latest book We All Are Whalers: the Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility shows how we can all share in the salvation of this imperiled species. The latest estimate of the number of endangered North Atlantic right whales is 336, the lowest number in nearly 20 years. The figure, which represents the 2020 population, is down eight percent from the previous estimate of 366 in 2019.

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO