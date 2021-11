The 2022 BMW X4 M Competition Facelift not only brings a refreshed design, but also a series of new standard colors. One of them is the Sao Paulo Yellow paintwork which made its debut on the new BMW M4 G82. Naturally, the bring yellow will stand out in a crowd of black, white or grey colors. But is the Sao Paulo Yellow a bit too much on a large car like the X4 M? If this yellow is not your cup of tea, no fret. The standard color palette is quite extensive. A total of eight paint finishes are available for the new BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M including newly available Carbon Black metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Marina Bay Blue metallic and the aforementioned Sao Paulo Yellow.

