Man Arrested For 'Forcibly Touching The Intimate Parts' Of Minor In Area

By Zak Failla
 5 days ago
A Hudson Valley man is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a child, New York State Police announced.

On Friday, Oct. 29, New York State Police troopers from the Rhinebeck barracks and members of the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services arrested Paul Butler, age 33, of Red Hook, for forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

Police said that after receiving a tip from a concerned party, investigations determined that Butler forcibly touched the intimate parts of a child under the age of 17.

Investigators noted that Butler was familiar with his victim.

Butler was arraigned in Red Hook Town Court and later released. No return court date has been announced.

#New York State Police#Red Hook Town Court
