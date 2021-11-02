CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Makes the Case for Mesh Metaverse on Teams Coming in 2022

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

Just days after Facebook's Meta announcement, Microsoft announced that it will be launching its own mixed reality platform called Mesh through Teams. Jared Spataro, corporate vice president at Microsoft 365, joined Cheddar to provide some additional insight into this metaverse for businesses and how they can benefit from incorporating the tech. Among the features, Mesh users will be able to use cartoon-like avatars to interact with colleagues in an immersive virtual environment.

