Bridgeport, CT

St. Vincent's Medical Center becomes first acute care hospital to use 7D surgical FLASH Navigation System

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

The content below has been provided by Hartford HealthCare and has no editorial input from News 12 Connecticut.

St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport was the first acute care hospital in Connecticut to use the 7D Surgical FLASH Navigation System, a radiation-free tool for the placement of spinal implants that virtually replaces standard X-ray imagery for safer, more efficient procedures.

It’s like a GPS for back surgery – helping surgeons pinpoint exactly where to focus, decreasing time in the operating room, and reducing recovery times.

“We’re excited to be the first acute care hospital in Connecticut to have the new 7D Surgical navigation system,” said Dr. Gerard Girasole , Director, Orthopaedic Spine Surgery; Co-Medical Director, Orthopaedics, Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute . “7D allows us to see three dimensional anatomy assisting us in placement of spinal instrumentation. This is all done without radiation to the patient, the doctors or the hospital staff. The clarity is equal to any robotic or CAT scan navigating systems. It is truly groundbreaking technology that will only improve the future of spinal surgery,” he added.

