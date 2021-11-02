CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXKv7_0ckPioE000
Climate COP26 Summit Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi delivers his message during a session on Action on Forests and Land Use, during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP) (Paul Ellis)

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming.

The head of the African Union, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, said other parts of the world must contribute half of the $25 billion the continent needs to run an adaptation program over the next five years. The balance will come from the African Development Bank.

Tshisekedi spoke Tuesday before an Africa-focused summit at the U.N. climate conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow. He was one of several leaders who highlighted Africa's plight in the face of climate change despite being the populated continent least responsible for global emissions.

Tshisekedi noted that the global effort on climate change “can’t be won unless it is won in Africa," which is home to 1.3 billion people. Africa’s 54 nations contribute only about 3% of global emissions, a fact that surprises some ordinary Africans when they find out.

"It is a starting point rather than a ceiling, and it will contribute to building trust and confidence," Tshisekedi said of the $12.5 billion Africa needs to raise for climate-adaptation projects.

He said he hoped the money would be raised before the next annual climate conference, to be held in Africa.

World leaders are already pledging toward adaptation efforts, and it remains to be seen how much will be raised for Africa when the two-week Glasgow conference ends.

In the meantime, some African leaders and campaigners are applying pressure, noting that a previous pledge to raise $100 billion for Africa was never honored.

“We don’t need more facts. We need more finance,” African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said.

Patrick Verkooijen, chief executive of the Netherlands-based Global Center on Adaptation, said the situation for Africa is “adapt or die,” noting that the effects of climate change “are at Africa's doorsteps today.”

Alok Sharma, a British official who is leading the climate conference known as COP26, spoke of Malagasy women in Madagascar facing “a bleak future” of being unable to farm because of challenges stemming from climate change.

“The need is great, and the injustice is stark,” he said.

Others who spoke Tuesday included U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said adaptation efforts were “a priority” for Washington. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva called for the removal of obstacles to the empowerment of women as part of broader efforts to strengthen Africa's resilience amid climate change.

Eze Christiana, a Nigerian living in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, said she doesn't think it is important to gather and talk about climate change.

"We just need to adapt to it and take it the way we see it,” she said of global warming.

According to a report last month from the World Meteorological Organization and other U.N. agencies, Africa's people remain “extremely vulnerable” as the continent warms more and at a faster rate than the global average.

The International Rescue Committee said Tuesday that in Somalia and some other African countries where it operates, people face “the sharp end of the climate crisis,” including emergency conditions from the current levels of global warming.

The international community must invest in climate resilience and famine prevention, the humanitarian group said in a statement.

“We’re extremely worried about the impact of continuing drought and conflict on vulnerable populations throughout the horn of Africa, where a large proportion of the population relies heavily on crops to eat and sell for their livelihoods, Kurt Tjossem, the group’s vice president for East Africa, said in that statement.

In Somalia, for example, 3.5 million people face hunger after a failed harvest, with farmers who depend on livestock seeing their animals die from thirst daily, he said.

____

Associated Press journalist Josphat Kasire in Nairobi, Kenya, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
World Bank Blogs

Climate Migration in Africa: How to Turn the Tide

Sub-Saharan Africa has contributed the least to global warming. Yet, the continent will experience the most devastating impacts of climate change. New World Bank Groundswell Africa reports highlight that urgent, collective action to support green, inclusive, and resilient development could reduce the scale of climate migration by 30 % in the Lake Victoria region and as much as 60 % in West Africa.
ENVIRONMENT
Brookings Institution

Enlightened climate policy for Africa

As the world convenes in Glasgow for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26), it is time to recognize Africa’s role in averting a climate disaster without compromising the continent’s growth and poverty reduction. The world needs to transition away from fossil fuels. But access to electricity is a human right as enshrined in sustainable development goal 7. Electric power is vital for any economy to advance, and relegating African countries to greater poverty is not the solution to the global climate crisis.
INDIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
odi.org

Transboundary climate and adaptation risks in Africa: perceptions from 2021

TCARs can spread via a number of pathways: biophysical (potential impacts on ecosystem services and natural resources); finance (the flow of capital, such as investments in another country and foreign direct investment, international mitigation actions that reduce national adaptation options through knock-on environmental-economic impacts, etc.); trade (import and export of climate-sensitive goods, such as rice/grains, livestock and livestock products, etc.); people-centred (cross-border movement, ranging from extreme event displacement to transhumance); and geopolitical (laws and policies around movement, regional cooperation, border sovereignty, etc.).
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Climate change to force millions out of homes in Africa

As global warming continues to worsen, the effects of climate change will force people worldwide to migrate to new areas to survive. Africa is expected to be among the hardest hit by climate change, and if actions aren’t taken quickly, by 2050 the situation will be so dire that up to 86 million people will have to leave their homes, a new World Bank report found.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Japan increases climate decarbonisation and adaptation funding pledges

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonisation in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday. Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akinwumi Adesina
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
Person
Alok Sharma
TIME

Vanessa Nakate Wants Climate Justice for Africa

In October 2019, the Rotary Club of Bugolobi asked me to talk on the environment and climate change. I looked forward to the opportunity. It would be the first time as an activist that I’d be addressing Ugandan professionals, many of whom were my parents’ age (I’m 24). The audience would be civic-minded middle-class men and women who could raise awareness about the climate crisis and put pressure on the government and the private sector. Or they could do exactly the opposite: resist any change they perceived as slowing down what they considered “development” or “progress,” and dismiss the concerns of the younger generation.
ENVIRONMENT
uci.edu

Taking stock of human adaptation to climate change

Global network finds fragmented and incremental efforts. As society experiences increasingly frequent and severe natural hazard events and environmental stressors — while making little progress at reducing carbon emissions — the need to adapt to the changing climate has become starkly clear. But people worldwide are approaching adaptation in vastly different and incohesive ways, according to a new study in the journal Nature Climate Change.
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

A ‘just’ climate change adaptation needs arts and culture

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND COP 26 – National adaptation plans are one of the key deliverables under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and a keen topic at the current COP26 meeting. Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, recently tweeted congratulating 30 Countries on their submissions during the first couple of days of COP26.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Africa#African Nations#Ap#The African Union#Congolese#U N#Scottish#Africans
resilience.org

Climate adaptation: resilience, self-sufficiency and systems change

Last weekend marked the beginning of COP26. After being delayed for nearly a year because of COVID, diplomats, scientists, corporate lobbyists, NGOs, students, demonstrators, corporations, heads of state, and many, many other invited and uninvited guests are already making their way to Glasgow Scotland for what has been projected to be the most consequential U.N. climate change conference since the Paris Agreement was struck in 2015.
AGRICULTURE
NBC Philadelphia

COP26 Climate Summit Continues After Landmark Deal to Ditch Coal

The coverage on this live blog is now over. Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Thursday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Africa pins hopes on 'breakthrough' malaria vaccine

A ground-breaking vaccine against malaria has stoked hopes in Africa of rolling back a disease that claims hundreds of thousands of lives a year, many of them youngsters. Some 260,000 children under five die from malaria each year in Africa, which accounts for about 90 percent of the global caseload.
HEALTH
WREG

Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy