CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SS Petersburg Latest SteelCoast Project

texasborderbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelCoast, LLC. announced a contract to dismantle and recycle the SS Petersburg, one of Military Sealift Command’s two US Government-owned...

texasborderbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot tells the story of when he accelerated his Habu at Mach 3.2 and denied an F-15 pilot an “easy,” simulated kill against its Blackbird during a training sortie

‘In the phone debrief after the mission, the F-15 flight lead reported “four shots and four kills” on the first pass and mumbled something about radar problems and no kills on the second pass,’ Steve “Griz” Grzebiniak, SR-71 pilot. ‘Don Emmons and I, as well as many other Habus, had...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Llc
The Independent

Foreign citizens seek US-approved shots as travel resumes

As COVID-19 ravaged Hungary in April, Budapest resident Akos Sipos received his second vaccine dose, believing he was doing the right thing for his own health and to help end the pandemic. But Sipos, 46, soon discovered that the vaccine he received, Russia's Sputnik V, disqualified him from traveling to a number of other countries where it hadn't been approved. The nations include the United States, which is pushing forward with a new air travel policy that will make Sipos and many like him ineligible to enter. “I thought it’s better to get Sputnik today than a Western vaccine...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'The UN's eyes': French Navy enforces North Korea sanctions

Flying above the Yellow Sea between Korea and China, a French naval crew scans the ocean surface for signs of contraband headed for North Korea. The team is part of an international mission enforcing United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang, flying surveillance trips from the US Futenma base in Japan's Okinawa. "The UN sends us information on vessels suspected of illicit behaviour," and then a flight plan is drawn up, explained Guillaume, the lieutenant commander who leads the team and can only be identified by his first name. On board their Falcon 200 aircraft, the team of six uses radar as well as ships' AIS -- the automatic identification system that transmits information including a vessel's identity and its route.
MILITARY
thedrive

Australia Could Push To Acquire Retired US Navy Los Angeles Class Nuclear Submarines

Ex-Prime Minister floats using retired U.S. or U.K. nuclear submarines to bridge the gap until Australian-built ones can enter service. The recently signed Australia–United Kingdom–United States defense agreement, or AUKUS, calls for the United States and Britain to share nuclear-submarine technology with Australia. Although the agreement was light on details of what, when, and how, plans apparently are for Australia to eventually build at least eight nuclear-powered attack submarines. In the interim, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is now advocating for Australia to obtain used nuclear submarines to get the sharing started so as to spin up the Royal Australian Navy’s submarine capabilities and nuclear know-how. Australia has never had a nuclear power plant of any kind.
MILITARY
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
texasborderbusiness.com

Ranchers need clarity and consistency in new water rule

If you farm or ranch for a living, by now, you’ve almost certainly heard the term WOTUS, which stands for Waters of the United States. The subject of regulatory and legal battles for most of the last decade, the saga continues. Waters of the United States emerged as part of...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

US court convicts Chinese intelligence agent of economic espionage

A Chinese intelligence officer was convicted in US federal court Friday of economic espionage in an alleged state-backed effort to steal technology from US and French aerospace firms, the Justice Department said. The Justice Department said at the time that a Chinese state-owned aerospace company had been trying to develop an engine like GE's for use in China-made aircraft.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy