Matthew McConaughey donates $10K to Charlotte musician

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte musician who has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for local charitable causes through benefit concerts will be making another substantial donation to an area nonprofit, thanks to actor Matthew McConaughey.

The Academy Award winner teamed up with Wild Turkey Bourbon to recognize individuals who contributed to their local music scenes during the pandemic with a series of donations.

Charlotte singer and guitarist Justin Fedor was among five “Local Legends” selected to receive $10,000 to donate to a community-based music initiative of his choice.

“Music can heal, inspire, transform and take us on time traveling trips to where we’ve already been and where we want to go,” McConaughey said in a news release. “Musicians are outlaws, poets, performers, and prognosticators – and we need to them keep taking the stage. With that said, it’s vital that we invest in these local music scenes – to keep the lights on at our favorite venues and nurture the next generation of great live performers.”

Since 2013, Fedor has organized the biannual concert series, Tribute to Benefit, which raises money for local charities. During the pandemic, Fedor created a virtual John Prine tribute and another Tribute to Black artists.

Fedor has selected DrumsForCures to receive his $10,000 donation. Several times over the years, DrumsForCures has matched funds with Tribute to Benefit to double the donations to local nonprofits. DrumsForCures produces DRUMSTRONG events that raise awareness and funds in support of cancer survivorship, education and research through facilitated interactive rhythm experiences globally.

On Friday, the five recipients will be honored at an outdoor concert in Nashville.

McConaughey officially joined Wild Turkey as its creative director in 2016. This is the fifth year that McConaughey and the company have come together during the holiday season to recognize and reward everyday heroes.

