CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

What Jeff Bezos Says He Realized After Going to Space

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwkyU_0ckPhID500

Jeff Bezos said looking down on the Earth from his Blue Origin rocket made him realize we need to be doing more to combat climate change. The Amazon founder told world leaders Tuesday that businesses and governments must work together to fix the planet.

Speaking at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Bezos said his trip to space had a profound impact on him.

“Looking back at earth from up there, the atmosphere seems so thin. The world so finite and so fragile,” he said, according to The Daily Mail. “Now in this critical year, and what we all know is the decisive decade, we must all stand together to protect our world.”

Leaders from most of the world’s largest economies are meeting this week to discuss solutions to the climate crisis. Jeff Bezos pledged $2 billion Tuesday to go to climate restoration and food initiatives, the New York Post noted.

“We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost, and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations to come,” Bezos said.

The 57-year-old tech billionaire drew criticism for preaching sustainability while promoting a space tourism business. Many have claimed the Blue Origin rockets produce massive amounts of carbon dioxide. Others also pointed out that he, and most of the COP26 attendees, flew to Scotland on private jets.

Bezos and Amazon have histories of using loopholes to pay as little tax as possible. So, him asking governments to do more rang hypocritical to many critics.

But he admitted companies must also do more to fight climate change.

“We cannot rely only on governments, philanthropy, and NGOs to fix the climate crisis,” Jeff Bezos said. “The private sector also has to play its part. Companies need to take leadership positions.”

Blue Origin Spokesperson Disputes Claims

A Blue Origin spokesperson reached out to Outsider to dispute the above.

“Building a road to space starts with reusable vehicles and New Shepard is the first step in realizing that mission. The entire New Shepard system has been designed for operational reusability and minimal maintenance between flights from day one to decrease the cost of access to space and reduce waste. Nearly 99% of New Shepard’s dry mass is reused, including the booster, capsule, ring fin, engine, landing gear, and parachutes. New Shepard’s BE-3PM engine is fueled by highly efficient and clean liquid oxygen and hydrogen. During flight, the only byproduct of New Shepard’s engine combustion is water vapor with no carbon emissions.”

Money Jeff Bezos Pledged To Come From His $10B Earth Fund

That $2 billion pledge will go toward two major initiatives. Half of that money is earmarked to restore and revitalize land in Africa. Bezos’ will partner with African-owned groups to help carry out the work, GeekWire reported.

The other billion will go toward food production. The money will help improve crop yields, reduce waste, and promote plant-rich diets. Though, Bezos provided few details about how he would accomplish these goals or when he’d begin work.

The $2 billion will come from the $10 billion Earth Fund that Jeff Bezos created last year. In an Instagram post announcing the fund, Bezos said it is possible to save the world from the effects of climate change.

“This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world,” also said the world’s second-richest man.

Bezos previously pledged more than $700 million in grants to well-establish environmental groups such as Environmental Defense Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, World Resources Institute, and the World Wildlife Fund, GeekWire wrote in November of last year. The Earth Fund pledged another $200 million in grants toward climate justice and innovation projects.

He’s also said companies need to move heavy industries to space to protect the environment. An idea that’s received a lot of criticism.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Announces Plans to Build New Space Station

On Monday, Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin announced its plans to have “Orbital Reef,” a commercial space station, operational by the end of the decade. So far, Blue Origin has completed two successful suborbital flights this year alone. Bezos himself flew in the New Shephard rocket over the summer. While “Star Trek” star William Shatner became the oldest person in space at 90 years old a few weeks ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Michael Weatherly Looks Back at Epic Moment with Mark Harmon in New Photo

Longtime fans of CBS‘s hit crime drama “NCIS” have been following the progression of Mark Harmon‘s Leroy Jethro Gibbs since the show’s pilot episode in 2003. 19 seasons later, heartbroken fans said goodbye to the show’s headlining character. Harmon’s departure comes as one of “NCIS’s” final blows, with only two of the show’s original characters remaining.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fox Disrupts USC-Arizona State to Joy of College Football Fans

Drop everything right now. A fox blessed USC, Arizona State and all college football fans with its presence in Tempe, Arizona. Look, sometimes a PAC-12 matchup without much CFP implication needs some spice. Arizona State is 5-3, USC is 4-4, and the battle for the South division isn’t over, but neither of these teams is playing for a title.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Flight
CNBC

Why billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos buy carbon offsets — and how they work

It's a common refrain: A billionaire loudly promotes potential solutions for climate change while jetting around the world, leaving a sizable carbon footprint. This week, it happened twice. First, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates — an outspoken advocate for combatting climate change — reportedly celebrated his 66th birthday by hosting dozens of guests, including fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey's coast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin loses NASA lawsuit

After Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA over a $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX was dismissed, Elon Musk appeared to poke fun at Jeff Bezos on Twitter. Blue Origin, Bezos’ company, has been vying with SpaceX for a contract to handle NASA’s Human Landing System program, which is in charge of delivering astronauts to the moon’s surface for the agency’s planned Artemis missions.
BUSINESS
MovieWeb

Tom Hanks Refused to Pay Jeff Bezos $28M for Blue Origin Space Flight

According to Tom Hanks, Jeff Bezos offered to take the Apollo 13 star into space with him, but the price he was asking felt too steep for the two-time Oscar winner. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show to promote his new Apple TV+ movie Finch, in which he plays an astronaut, Hanks revealed that the former Amazon boss gave him the opportunity to head into space before William Shatner, but slapped on a price tag of $28 million, which Hanks did not believe was worth it, although he did go on to say he would consider heading out to the stars for real if a reasonable opportunity came up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#The Daily Mail#The New York Post
The Independent

Elon Musk posts gloating message to Jeff Bezos as SpaceX beats Blue Origin in Nasa Moon case

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company has lost a lawsuit against Nasa over a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to SpaceX, prompting Elon Musk to celebrate by posting a meme aimed at his billionaire rival.The US Federal Court of Claims ruled that the bidding process for the $2.9 billion contract, which was awarded in April, was fair.The ruling allows SpaceX to continue developing its Starship rocket for the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024. In a statement shortly after the decision was announced, Nasa said it would resume working with SpaceX “as soon as possible”.Blue...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Architectural Digest

Jeff Bezos Reportedly Acquires 14-Acre Hawaiian Compound For $78 Million

Jeff Bezos already has numerous homes across the continental US (plus a giant yacht), but according to Dirt, he and his partner Lauren Sanchez now have a space in Hawaii, too. The outlet reports that Bezos purchased a holding company that owned the property in Maui and is therefore now the owner. The exact price of the home is unconfirmed, but it’s reportedly estimated at $78 million. According to Forbes, Bezos is currently the second richest person in the world, behind Elon Musk.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Beast

Manchild Elon Musk Can’t Resist Dunking on Bezos Again

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, took to Twitter to needle Jeff Bezos—again. The cause this time? On Thursday, a judge struck down a lawsuit Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, had filed against NASA, over claims that the space agency improperly awarded a $2.9 billion contract entirely to Musk’s firm SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNBC

Jeff Bezos hired this Amazon applicant ‘on the spot’—here are the 2 interview questions he asked

People always want to know how I got Jeff Bezos to take a chance and hire me to work directly for him at Amazon in 2002. Initially, I hadn't thought about applying to Amazon. When I was growing up in Redmond, Washington, most of my friends' parents were tech executives, and while they made good money, their lives didn't look particularly fun to me. But many of my classmates were graduating without job offers, so I felt as if I should explore all options.
BUSINESS
DoYouRemember?

Tom Hanks Turned Down Jeff Bezos’ Offer To Go To Space

Actor Tom Hanks recently revealed that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos offered him a chance to go to space. Ultimately, he turned it down due to the cost. Tom opened up about it on Jimmy Fallon’s show. He said, “You know, it costs like $28 million or something like that. I’m doing good, Jimmy. But I ain’t paying $28 million.”
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Tom Hanks was asked to go to space with Jeff Bezos but declined: ‘I ain’t paying $28m’

Tom Hanks said that Amazon boss Jeff Bezos asked him if he wanted to go into space—but he declined after explaining why he wouldn’t pay the colossal asking price. On a recent segment of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hanks spoke about his upcoming post-apocalyptic film Finch and stated that he’d been asked if he wanted to go up there and observe the world from a different perspective.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tom Hanks Says Jeff Bezos Asked Him To Go To Space Before William Shatner But Wanted $28 Million

Tom Hanks was offered to go to space with Jeff Bezos, but he didn't want to pay for it. The movie star told Jimmy Kimmel about it last night and the price tag was just too high. According to Hanks, hitching a ride on the Blue Origin mission was 28 million dollars. The Castaway star also joked that the audience could all play make-believe for themselves to simulate what the very short space flight would entail. Hanks is playing an astronaut in the upcoming Finch on Apple TV+. So, he's had space on the brain lately preparing for that project. A little bit of Hollywood magic was probably enough to put him off of the space travel for good. William Shatner went on one of the recent expeditions and said that it was absolutely nerve-wracking before he got up there. It's easy to see how that could be the case. If Hanks had his way, maybe he would give it a go. But, not for that kind of money.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

283K+
Followers
28K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy