Greene County, OH

Driver in I-675 crash that killed newborn was intoxicated

By WHIO
 5 days ago
Sugarcreek Twp. 675 fatal crash

SUGARCREEK TWP., Greene County — The driver of an SUV that rear-ended a minivan causing a crash that killed a newborn and injured 6 others had a blood alcohol level more than four time the legal limit, according to a crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Samuel Lawson, 31, of Dayton, had a blood alcohol level of .322 when he crashed into the minivan on I-675 in Sugarcreek Twp. on May 23, the report read.

Lawson has not been charged and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is still collecting documentation before presenting the case to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, said Sgt. Christina Hayes with OSHP.

Lawson was driving north on I-675 between the Wilmington Pike and Indian Ripple Road exits when he crashed into the back of a minivan in a construction zone. The collision sent the minivan into another car on the highway, according to the report. The minivan and third car involved in the crash had been stopped for traffic on the highway, the report read.

Killed in the crash was Faye White, of Riverside, who was a passenger in the minivan. Four others in the minivan were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Lawson’s passenger and the driver of the third vehicle involved in the crash also were taken to the hospital.

Troopers have not given a timetable on how much longer it will take for them to present the case to prosecutors.

