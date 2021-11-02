CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 1,000 Baltimore Schools employees miss November deadline to get vaccinated

By Tim Tooten
CNN
 5 days ago
It looks like more than 1,000 Baltimore City school employees missed the Nov. 1 deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which has left the district with few options.

In short, the system said time has run out for employees to get shots or to make the case of why they should get a pass.

So far, more than 87% of employees have followed the districtwide vaccination mandate. That number includes those who have applied for exemptions based on religious or medical reasons.

"We're still working through that process with those employees that have requested an exemption. We are also working with those employees that haven't shared their intentions," Andre Riley, of Baltimore City Schools said.

But the school system is drawing the line with a smaller number of other employees who could end up losing their jobs.

"We want all of our employees to stay with us and work with us, but every situation is different. Everyone has their different reasons but, in the end, we to do what we think is best for our students and our staff. If that means we have to separate from employees, unfortunately, we're willing to do that," Riley said.

In a statement, the head of the Public School Administrators and Supervisors Association, said: "For our district to lose 10% of the staff would be extremely crippling to us because we already have vacancies. To lose a cafeteria manager, a custodian, a teacher or administrator would be devastating to the child of Baltimore City Public Schools.

City officials said employees have known about the Nov. 1 deadline for more than a month.

The school system expects to update its vaccination numbers by the end of this week.

