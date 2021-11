YA may stand for “young adult,” but it comes as little surprise that the genre’s fast-paced plotting, relatable protagonists, and frank approach to difficult themes have come to resonate with readers of all ages. Besides, let’s face it: When it comes to inventive sociopolitical analysis and major cultural trends, YA has always been on the cutting edge. (After all, before Squid Game came The Hunger Games.) Whether you’re looking to branch out into the literary category for the first time or simply want a new read to hunt for in your favorite section of the bookstore, this list of must-read YA titles is for you.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO