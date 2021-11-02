CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

Island Nations Unable to Attend UN Climate Talks May Vanish

Island nations in the Pacific often play a major role at UN climate conferences. The speeches and coalition-building of leaders from nations that will soon vanish beneath rising sea levels act as a powerful reminder of the real stakes. For obvious reasons, these leaders also tend to push hard for ambitious climate deals that will protect the most vulnerable countries.
ENVIRONMENT
One Green Planet

Petition: Support Conservation Laws in South Africa

South Africa is home to some of the most remarkable wildlife—even beyond the elephants, rhinos, giraffes and leopards that people know and love. We need to support conservation efforts to protect these species and their ecosystems. The African Wild Dog, one of the fiercest pack predators, is also one of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#African
Brookings Institution

Enlightened climate policy for Africa

As the world convenes in Glasgow for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26), it is time to recognize Africa’s role in averting a climate disaster without compromising the continent’s growth and poverty reduction. The world needs to transition away from fossil fuels. But access to electricity is a human right as enshrined in sustainable development goal 7. Electric power is vital for any economy to advance, and relegating African countries to greater poverty is not the solution to the global climate crisis.
INDIA
World Bank Blogs

Climate Migration in Africa: How to Turn the Tide

Sub-Saharan Africa has contributed the least to global warming. Yet, the continent will experience the most devastating impacts of climate change. New World Bank Groundswell Africa reports highlight that urgent, collective action to support green, inclusive, and resilient development could reduce the scale of climate migration by 30 % in the Lake Victoria region and as much as 60 % in West Africa.
ENVIRONMENT
odi.org

Transboundary climate and adaptation risks in Africa: perceptions from 2021

TCARs can spread via a number of pathways: biophysical (potential impacts on ecosystem services and natural resources); finance (the flow of capital, such as investments in another country and foreign direct investment, international mitigation actions that reduce national adaptation options through knock-on environmental-economic impacts, etc.); trade (import and export of climate-sensitive goods, such as rice/grains, livestock and livestock products, etc.); people-centred (cross-border movement, ranging from extreme event displacement to transhumance); and geopolitical (laws and policies around movement, regional cooperation, border sovereignty, etc.).
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Vanessa Nakate Wants Climate Justice for Africa

In October 2019, the Rotary Club of Bugolobi asked me to talk on the environment and climate change. I looked forward to the opportunity. It would be the first time as an activist that I’d be addressing Ugandan professionals, many of whom were my parents’ age (I’m 24). The audience would be civic-minded middle-class men and women who could raise awareness about the climate crisis and put pressure on the government and the private sector. Or they could do exactly the opposite: resist any change they perceived as slowing down what they considered “development” or “progress,” and dismiss the concerns of the younger generation.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
World Economic Forum

Cities are under siege from climate change. They need to adapt faster

Extreme weather events are becoming much more of a threat to urban areas, leaving 56% of the world's population vulnerable. Cities worldwide are seeking to mitigate climate change with methods such as electrifying mass transit and introducing low carbon building codes. In the European Union, about 75% of buildings are...
ENVIRONMENT
WNCY

Japan increases climate decarbonisation and adaptation funding pledges

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonisation in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday. Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate...
ENVIRONMENT
odi.org

How humanitarians must adapt now to climate change

People’s lives and livelihoods around the world are already being threatened by climate change in the form of floods, heatwaves, tropical storms and forest fires. These threats require immediate action and adaptations to the way we work as a humanitarian system. While adaptation is one of the four goals of...
ENVIRONMENT
resilience.org

Climate adaptation: resilience, self-sufficiency and systems change

Last weekend marked the beginning of COP26. After being delayed for nearly a year because of COVID, diplomats, scientists, corporate lobbyists, NGOs, students, demonstrators, corporations, heads of state, and many, many other invited and uninvited guests are already making their way to Glasgow Scotland for what has been projected to be the most consequential U.N. climate change conference since the Paris Agreement was struck in 2015.
AGRICULTURE
Grist

Report: Poor countries need 5 to 10 times more funding to adapt to climate risks they did not create

The COP26 climate negotiations taking place in Glasgow this month are charged with the inequity of the climate crisis. Wealthy nations like the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. have sent carbon emissions into the atmosphere unchecked for more than a century, and now some of the poorest parts of the world, which did nothing to contribute to climate change, are being eaten up by rising seas, devastated by drought, or irreparably damaged by extreme weather and wildfires.
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

A ‘just’ climate change adaptation needs arts and culture

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND COP 26 – National adaptation plans are one of the key deliverables under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and a keen topic at the current COP26 meeting. Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, recently tweeted congratulating 30 Countries on their submissions during the first couple of days of COP26.
ENVIRONMENT
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A new effort to help communities adapt to climate change

Biden's infrastructure bill includes $50 billion for climate resiliency funding to help mitigate and adapt to global warming. Tom Casciato reports on a unique partnership in California that uses behavioral science and cultural awareness in climate studies to help communities cope with extreme weather, as part of our series, ‘Peril and Promise: the Challenge of Climate Change.’
ENVIRONMENT
WREG

Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy