NASCAR 2022 Season Start Times, Networks Announced

The 2021 NASCAR season has not come to a close just yet, but that does not mean the planning for next season is not well underway. Yes, the 2022 NASCAR season has some start times and networks, folks.

No surprise to see 19 NASCAR Cup Series races will be distributed between FOX and NBC next season. However, what is interesting is that this means the majority of the 2022 season broadcasts will take place on local broadcasts over cable, which is a big deal. Are you a fan of the move? It certainly seems like this will be a move that only helps NASCAR reach more fans.

Brian Herbst, who is the NASCAR Senior Vice President of Media and Productions, said the following about the move. “Based on data and fan feedback from the past several years, shifting afternoon start times back allows more of our fans — whether at home or at the track — to take in NASCAR racing on Sundays. In addition, airing the most Cup Series races on broadcast in more than a decade is consistent with our strategy of distributing our content to as many fans as possible during key moments in the season.”

What Does This Mean for NASCAR?

This makes sense, doesn’t it? Herbst is thinking about the fans. Moving start times back earlier should get more fans’ attention. Also, getting more broadcasts instead of cable is another way to make it easier for folks to consume the product. Similar to the NFL on Sundays with their options on FOX and CBS. This can only be seen as a positive.

NASCAR will debut on the USA Network for the Cup Series on July 3 at 3 PM EST. This will be the first time it has appeared on the channel. The network will house 26 races total in 2022. Which network gets Talladega next year? It will be FOX, while NBC gets four Xfinity Series races.

Herbst continues, “Working with the broadcast partners, tracks, teams and industry stakeholders, we will be able to deliver the best racing in the world to an even broader audience in 2022.”

It has been a wild week in NASCAR. A crazy feud between Hamlin and Bowman escalated to the point that t-shirts have been made because of it. Seriously. Kyle Larson leads the Cup Series standings rather comfortably as of this writing. He even has nine victories to his name this year. Chase Elliott is right behind him at No. 2.