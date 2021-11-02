CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Will Feature a ‘Carisi Showcase’ in Upcoming Episode: Report

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AYoM_0ckPf0C000

A new “Law & Order: SVU” will allegedly be Carisi-heavy, according to a report by TV Line. It looks like that’s going to be episode 8, “Nightmares in Drill City.” According to the official synopsis, Carisi asks the SVU team for help when a witness to a triple homicide shows signs of abuse. According to TV Line, “the situation will cause Carisi’s lawman roots to resurface, big time.”

As any fan knows, ADA Dominick Carisi was once a detective with the SVU. He later chose to study law and become a lawyer. He was then promoted to Assistant District Attorney when Peter Stone quit. So, even though he’s now a lawyer, he still has those close ties to the SVU and to police work.

Meanwhile, things are heating up between Carisi and Rollins, as they’re now in an official relationship. Kelli Giddish, who plays Amanda Rollins, said in Oct. that the romance was “strange” for her to act out, but that it’s what both characters need.

“It’s just so strange for us to be romantic on the show,” Giddish said to Smashing Interviews Magazine. “But I think we both realize how much it means to the fans and how much it means to our characters.”

Rollins has been the victim of rape at the hands of her former boss in Atlanta, Deputy Chief Patton. As a result, she needs a healthy, loving relationship if she’s going to trust and flourish. Rollins needs “someone that cares about her so much” if she’s going to enter into a relationship at all.

“There’s trust, there’s hope, there’s a deep, deep relationship if you can just keep going and believe it, believe in other people, believe in yourself and just keep going,” Giddish said. “I think it’s a very important thing to be showing.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Return After Brief Hiatus

No need to fret any longer “Law & Order” fans; “SVU” and “Organized Crime” are back this Thursday with new episodes.

Apparently, Benson and Rollins deal with a crime scene the likes of which they’ve never seen before. “I’ve been doing this for over 20 years,” Benson says in the promo. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Stabler and Bell are also bringing the heat, literally, when a storefront explodes on them. They’re getting close to cracking John Kosta, though. “We’re almost where we need to be to bring them down,” Stabler says in the new episode.

His undercover persona is so close to being revealed, though; let’s hope he can bring down the crime syndicate before they find him out. If they find out Eddie Wagner is really a cop, who knows what they’ll do to him. Maybe that will bring in another crossover episode where Benson has to save Stabler after the Albanians expose him? One can only guess before Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Stone
Person
Kelli Giddish
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Talks Working Relationship With Mariska Hargitay

It’s been over 20 years now that Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has starred on the NBC drama. She has been a staple of modern television playing the role of Olivia Benson. Along with the other universally celebrated Detective Stabler, another long-time co-star of hers was Ice-T. It was never just Benson and Stabler during the prime days of the Dick Wolf drama. No, it also featured a strong supporting cast in Ice-T and Richard Belzer as fellow detectives. The show worked so well for so long not just because of the excellent Hargitay in the lead role but the whole ensemble that fans latched onto.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#Organized Crime#Rape#Tv Line
CinemaBlend

Law And Order: SVU's Gruesome Case Was Tough For Benson, But Mariska Hargitay Crushed It

Spoilers ahead for the seventh episode of Law & Order: SVU Season 23, called “They’d Already Disappeared.”. After 22 full seasons and more than 500 episodes, Law & Order: SVU is still finding new ways to tackle especially heinous offenses and vicious felonies in new ways. Given the nature of the show, those new ways are generally pretty unsettling, and the case in “They’d Already Disappeared” was somehow even more gruesome than usual. It was a tough case for Olivia Benson despite her more than two decades of work in Special Victims, but Mariska Hargitay absolutely crushed it from start to finish. How many actresses could say that they’ve only gotten better after 500+ episodes as the same character?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

Where Should Benson & Stabler Go From Here on ‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’? (POLL)

Twenty-three years after we first met (then) Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), we might see the romance some fans have been hoping for across their NBC dramas, Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime. “Back from a terrific dinner with @Mariska, @Chris_Meloni, @JulieMartinSVU, @ilenechaiken...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Receives Four Nominations at Major Awards Show

On Friday (October 29th), Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay takes to Instagram to announce that she has received four awards for the long-running hit crime series. The Law & Order: SVU castmate revealed on her social media account, “Honored to be nominated for not one, not two, but four @peopleschoice Awards! Wouldn’t have made it to #SVU500 without the love and support from our #EliteSquad of fans.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Does Rollins Actor Kelli Giddish Want to Leave Show?

Is Kelli Giddish thinking of leaving her Law & Order: SVU team? Not if she wants to keep her house. Aside from Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, Kelli Giddish is one of the most senior cast members on Law & Order: SVU. Her character, Detective Amanda Rollins, joined the NYPD Special Victims Unit back in 2007, and she’s been a pivotal series regular ever since.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

283K+
Followers
28K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy