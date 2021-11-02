‘Law & Order: SVU’ Will Feature a ‘Carisi Showcase’ in Upcoming Episode: Report

A new “Law & Order: SVU” will allegedly be Carisi-heavy, according to a report by TV Line. It looks like that’s going to be episode 8, “Nightmares in Drill City.” According to the official synopsis, Carisi asks the SVU team for help when a witness to a triple homicide shows signs of abuse. According to TV Line, “the situation will cause Carisi’s lawman roots to resurface, big time.”

As any fan knows, ADA Dominick Carisi was once a detective with the SVU. He later chose to study law and become a lawyer. He was then promoted to Assistant District Attorney when Peter Stone quit. So, even though he’s now a lawyer, he still has those close ties to the SVU and to police work.

Meanwhile, things are heating up between Carisi and Rollins, as they’re now in an official relationship. Kelli Giddish, who plays Amanda Rollins, said in Oct. that the romance was “strange” for her to act out, but that it’s what both characters need.

“It’s just so strange for us to be romantic on the show,” Giddish said to Smashing Interviews Magazine. “But I think we both realize how much it means to the fans and how much it means to our characters.”

Rollins has been the victim of rape at the hands of her former boss in Atlanta, Deputy Chief Patton. As a result, she needs a healthy, loving relationship if she’s going to trust and flourish. Rollins needs “someone that cares about her so much” if she’s going to enter into a relationship at all.

“There’s trust, there’s hope, there’s a deep, deep relationship if you can just keep going and believe it, believe in other people, believe in yourself and just keep going,” Giddish said. “I think it’s a very important thing to be showing.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Return After Brief Hiatus

No need to fret any longer “Law & Order” fans; “SVU” and “Organized Crime” are back this Thursday with new episodes.

Apparently, Benson and Rollins deal with a crime scene the likes of which they’ve never seen before. “I’ve been doing this for over 20 years,” Benson says in the promo. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Stabler and Bell are also bringing the heat, literally, when a storefront explodes on them. They’re getting close to cracking John Kosta, though. “We’re almost where we need to be to bring them down,” Stabler says in the new episode.

His undercover persona is so close to being revealed, though; let’s hope he can bring down the crime syndicate before they find him out. If they find out Eddie Wagner is really a cop, who knows what they’ll do to him. Maybe that will bring in another crossover episode where Benson has to save Stabler after the Albanians expose him? One can only guess before Thursday.