21 Chic Lightweight Sweaters That You Can Easily Tuck Into Jeans

Tucking in the front of a sweater into a pair of high-waisted jeans is one of our favorite ways to style knits for a casual vibe, but you simply can’t do it with every piece. You need a thinner sweater to avoid the material awkwardly bunching up — or an item that’s just easier to work with.

If you’re a fan of this laid-back look, we have a slew of sweaters lined up that are a breeze to tuck into any type of bottoms you want — be it high-waisted jeans, pants or midi skirts. Check out our absolute faves below, and happy fall fashion shopping!

21 Lightweight Sweaters That You Can Tuck Into Jeans

Basic Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This sweater from PRETTYGARDEN is a classic knit that’s made for everyday wear!

2. We Also Love: If you like preppier styles, this BTFBM collared sweater has your name written all over it.

3. We Can’t Forget: There are so many fun ways to style a simple sweater like this one from Jouica!

4. Best Trendy Sweater: We’re obsessed with the extreme oversized ballon sleeves featured on this PRETTYGARDEN sweater!

5. Favorite Oversized Knit: Even though the silhouette of this Free People sweater is voluminous, it’s definitely still possible to tuck it into a pair of pants.

6. Best Casual Sweater: This crewneck sweater from The Drop is a staple that every fall wardrobe deserves!

7. Customers’ Top Sweater: Shoppers say that this sweater from 1.STATE is their new “favorite sweater by a mile.”

Turtleneck and Mock Neck Sweaters

8. Our Absolute Favorite: The turtleneck style of this sweater from ZESICA is getting rave reviews from nearly 14,000 happy customers!

9. We Also Love: If you want a turtleneck that you can also layer with, this one from Amazon Essentials is our top choice.

10. We Can’t Forget: Not everyone likes tight turtlenecks, and if you’re that type of person, you’ll adore the style of this sweater from VIISHOW!

11. Universally Flattering: Shoppers say that this WEACZZY mock neck knit has a silhouette that looks fab on virtually every frame!

12. Best Value Sweater: This Woolen Bloom mock neck sweater looks like it could cost at least three times its under-$35 price tag!

13. New Markdown: We seriously can’t believe that you can get this lettuce-edge mock neck knit from Hooked Up by IOT on sale for just $15!

14. Reviewers Are In Love With: The curved hem of this sweater from Treasure & Bond makes it that much easier to tuck into jeans, pants or skirts!

Patterned Sweaters

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Not only does this Just Polly sweater have a chic star pattern, it also has distressed edges that give it an edgy vibe!

16. We Also Love: This different types of stripes on this SENFURE sweater are totally gorgeous!

17. We Can’t Forget: This Karen Scott sweater has a box stitch pattern that’s a bit different than your typical striped sweater.

18. Favorite Bold Sweater: The chevron style of this sweater from Vero Moda is striking and makes a strong statement!

19. Best Embellished Sweater: This knit from CeCe doesn’t have a pattern, but the pom pom on the sleeves makes it stand out!

20. Shoppers Are Raving About: The way the stripes on this Asvivid sweater follow the V-neck design is great if you want something different than horizontal stripes!

21. Favorite Ultra-Lightweight Sweater: The super thin material on this Treasure & Bond sweater gives it a semi sheer look that’s dreamy for warmer days.

