CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

21 Chic Lightweight Sweaters That You Can Easily Tuck Into Jeans

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzfL7_0ckPexmT00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tucking in the front of a sweater into a pair of high-waisted jeans is one of our favorite ways to style knits for a casual vibe, but you simply can’t do it with every piece. You need a thinner sweater to avoid the material awkwardly bunching up — or an item that’s just easier to work with.

If you’re a fan of this laid-back look, we have a slew of sweaters lined up that are a breeze to tuck into any type of bottoms you want — be it high-waisted jeans, pants or midi skirts. Check out our absolute faves below, and happy fall fashion shopping!

21 Lightweight Sweaters That You Can Tuck Into Jeans

Basic Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This sweater from PRETTYGARDEN is a classic knit that’s made for everyday wear!

2. We Also Love: If you like preppier styles, this BTFBM collared sweater has your name written all over it.

3. We Can’t Forget: There are so many fun ways to style a simple sweater like this one from Jouica!

4. Best Trendy Sweater: We’re obsessed with the extreme oversized ballon sleeves featured on this PRETTYGARDEN sweater!

5. Favorite Oversized Knit: Even though the silhouette of this Free People sweater is voluminous, it’s definitely still possible to tuck it into a pair of pants.

6. Best Casual Sweater: This crewneck sweater from The Drop is a staple that every fall wardrobe deserves!

7. Customers’ Top Sweater: Shoppers say that this sweater from 1.STATE is their new “favorite sweater by a mile.”

Turtleneck and Mock Neck Sweaters

8. Our Absolute Favorite: The turtleneck style of this sweater from ZESICA is getting rave reviews from nearly 14,000 happy customers!

9. We Also Love: If you want a turtleneck that you can also layer with, this one from Amazon Essentials is our top choice.

10. We Can’t Forget: Not everyone likes tight turtlenecks, and if you’re that type of person, you’ll adore the style of this sweater from VIISHOW!

11. Universally Flattering: Shoppers say that this WEACZZY mock neck knit has a silhouette that looks fab on virtually every frame!

12. Best Value Sweater: This Woolen Bloom mock neck sweater looks like it could cost at least three times its under-$35 price tag!

13. New Markdown: We seriously can’t believe that you can get this lettuce-edge mock neck knit from Hooked Up by IOT on sale for just $15!

14. Reviewers Are In Love With: The curved hem of this sweater from Treasure & Bond makes it that much easier to tuck into jeans, pants or skirts!

Patterned Sweaters

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Not only does this Just Polly sweater have a chic star pattern, it also has distressed edges that give it an edgy vibe!

16. We Also Love: This different types of stripes on this SENFURE sweater are totally gorgeous!

17. We Can’t Forget: This Karen Scott sweater has a box stitch pattern that’s a bit different than your typical striped sweater.

18. Favorite Bold Sweater: The chevron style of this sweater from Vero Moda is striking and makes a strong statement!

19. Best Embellished Sweater: This knit from CeCe doesn’t have a pattern, but the pom pom on the sleeves makes it stand out!

20. Shoppers Are Raving About: The way the stripes on this Asvivid sweater follow the V-neck design is great if you want something different than horizontal stripes!

21. Favorite Ultra-Lightweight Sweater: The super thin material on this Treasure & Bond sweater gives it a semi sheer look that’s dreamy for warmer days.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Halle Berry Is Hunter-Chic in Camouflage Shirt Dress With Matching Knee-High Boots

Halle Berry went full jungle mode in her latest outfit. The “Catwoman” actress stepped out in NYC on Thursday. She wore head-to-toe green camouflage, including a camo shirt dress selected by her stylist and re.spin partner Lindsay Flores. The dress had an oversized utility jacket feel to it, and it was complete with a collar, cinched waist and an animal print lining. For her shoes, Berry kept the camo theme going. She donned knee-high heeled boots with a patchwork pattern of the same print. The pointed-toe boots’ stiletto heel reached roughly 4 inches in height. As for Berry herself, her patchwork boots are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Cozies Up in Chunky Sweater, Patchwork Jeans and Sleek Mules for Mother Denim Party

Julianne Hough gave summery sandals a fall upgrade for the Net-A-Porter x Mother denim launch event with supermodel Carolyn Murphy this weekend. The “Footloose” star posed for photos in a chunky G.Label turtleneck layered over a white blouse at a celebratory lunch and farmer’s market in Malibu’s Thorne Family Farm. Her look was complete with a pair of Mother + Carolyn Murphy’s patchwork jeans, as well as a red Celine clutch and pink Quay sunglasses. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were patent leather mules by Stuart Weitzman. Her $395 Aleena style featured two thin straps, a four-inch-tall stiletto heel and shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

17 Comfy Clothing Essentials You Need for Travel

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The holidays are the busiest time of year for the travel industry, and we have a feeling that 2021 is going to be one of the biggest yet! For many of Us, this might be the first opportunity to see our families and friends since the pandemic began back in March 2020 — and we want to make the experience as seamless as possible.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Sweaters#Tucking#Prettygarden#Btfbm#Zesica#Amazon Essentials
thezoereport.com

Princess Diana's Sheep Sweater Is The Preppy Staple You Need This Fall

There are so many key moments and elements that defined Princess Diana’s style: the exaggerated collars, oversized sweatshirts, bike shorts, that iconic off-the-shoulder little black dress. Over the years, the late royal’s signature aesthetic has continued to inspire fashion trends. Watchful fans will likely remember Princess Diana’s sheep sweater, which she famously wore to several polo matches in the ‘80s. In October 2020, Rowing Blazers paid tribute to the Princess of Wales by releasing a collection that included two sweaters from her iconic fashion file. The New York City-based prepster brand still carries the styles today, which means you can now shop Princess Di’s exact pieces (while supplies last).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The 10 Best Ugg Boots and Shoes to Help You Survive Winter

Although the Ugg brand has been around since 1978, Hollywood stars made its classic boots a hit in the early 2000s. Even Oprah Winfrey incorporated them into her famous “Favorite Things” list and gifted 350 pairs to her studio audience, which catapulted the California-based label to even greater success. The warm, yet breathable sheepskin boots have since waned in and out of style, but gained renewed traction in recent years thanks to the brand’s focus on buzzy designer collaborations and a shift in the market towards more wearable footwear options. And today, you’d be hard-pressed to go anywhere without seeing at...
APPAREL
mensjournal.com

This Ugly Christmas Sweater Will Make You The Hit of The Party

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. The holiday season is almost upon us. Soon...
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Can It Always Be Sweater Weather?

Slinky, skin-baring styles are in, as are bright accessories and zany prints. These trends may seem more suited to warm weather, but this year, it’s not so. Winter 2021’s sweater trends are taking the boldest looks of the year and translating them to knitwear. While sweater shopping may have once been limited to decisions like wool or cashmere, chunky or fitted, and gray or burgundy as of late, things have gotten decidedly more playful.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Us Weekly

This Lovely Loose Sweater Is Way More Flattering Than You Realize

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sweaters that offer a comfy looser fit aren’t always particularly flattering. Sure, a baggy silhouette is more than welcome — but it doesn’t always have a streamlined or slimming effect. As much as we adore our chunky oversized knits, we’re on the hunt for something a little bit different right now.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This Frock Is Proof You Can Still Wear Boho-Chic Dresses Into Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Repurposing fashion is one of our ultimate passions! What we enjoy the most is figuring out how certain pieces can be transformed across multiple seasons, especially during the summer-to-fall transitional phase. Carrying over...
APPAREL
primewomen.com

You’re Not Too Old For… Skinny Jeans

In a world where we’re pushing boundaries physically, mentally, and spiritually, how is it we still live by wardrobe commandments set decades ago? Thou shall not wear skinny jeans over a certain age is a rule I confess to breaking. And so can you. Truth be told, skinny jeans can...
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Chic Cozy Cardigans for Fall That You'll Wear Until Spring

Fall is here with winter close behind -- it might be time to bring Taylor Swift’s favorite item of clothing out from under your bed -- or wherever else you’ve been keeping it. That’s right, it’s sweater weather, and this fall, cardigans are having a well deserved moment. Whether it's...
APPAREL
themanual.com

How To Wear a Sweater with Jeans and Look Great

Don’t know about you but when we think of men’s fall clothing, one particular style comes directly to mind: The sweater. Whether you’re talking crewnecks, v-necks, cardigans, turtlenecks — even the odd mock-neck if you’re feeling particularly adventurous — sweaters are a layering staple, adding a one-two punch of style and warmth to whatever else you’re wearing. And we’re willing to bet that, more often than not, you’ll be wearing that sweater with jeans. (For what it’s worth, so will we.)
APPAREL
glamourmagazine.co.uk

These Veja trainers are timelessly chic, go with everything and last forever (you're welcome)

Veja trainers were popular before they were all over Instagram, and even our favourite royals are fans (Meghan and Kate, we’re looking at you), but we still can’t help but be influenced when it comes to Veja and their incredible line-up of footwear. Think you already own the best Veja trainers? Think again. Each design that they release is as good as the last, and trust us when we say you’ll want every single one of them.
APPAREL
Yakima Herald Republic

7 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Can Easily Make Right Now

Costume parties in and of themselves seem like a great idea. That is, until you realize that you’re about to spend $50+ and countless hours putting together an outfit you’ll wear once before shoving it deep under the bed with the rest of your one-hit-wonder Halloween ensembles. And while I...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

We Found Your New Everyday Bag — And It’s Just $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We love our leather crossbodies and our designer bucket bags, but when it comes to everyday tasks and events, there’s nothing better than a casual tote. It’s perfect for farmers’ and flea markets, or trips to the bookstore — ready to carry everything you buy. It’s great for coffee shop trips or grocery runs, or for grabbing lunch with friends. It can be great for work too, letting you go briefcase-free — it’s just great for everything!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

How to Find Your Shoe Size in Louboutin Heels

Shoes by Christian Louboutin, also known as red bottoms, are notoriously hard to fit. While the brand's sizing is inconsistent, that hasn't stopped the shoes from being glamorous, coveted, or high quality. We’re going to help you figure out your sizes in the most iconic shoes, but first, there a...
APPAREL
Thrillist

Swiss Miss Has the Perfect 'Ugly' Sweater for You to Wear

As soon as October ended, Mariah Carey emerged from her luxurious hibernation, dusted off her Santa hat, and ushered in the holiday season. If you aren't quite yet ready for all the jingle bells but are looking to get in the mood, I've got the perfect holiday sweater for you.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy