CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Tensions up, Dems try to lower drug prices, wrap Biden bill

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — With tensions high, Democrats are working to seal a deal to lower pharmaceutical drug costs for seniors as part...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
The Atlantic

Where Biden Goes From Here

As Air Force One flew home over the Atlantic on Election Night, the televisions scattered throughout the plane were showing a miserable scenario for Joe Biden’s party. No White House staffers ventured back to the press cabin, a fairly routine practice on long flights. The president’s aides appeared grim. A weary Biden returned to the White House close to 2 a.m. and ignored shouted questions from reporters about the early results. The next day, after addressing the nation about children’s eligibility for COVID-19 shots, the president was asked about former Governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia. Biden nodded to congressional inaction and the 2022 midterm elections. “People want us to get things done,” he said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Dems#Democrats#Associated Press#Ap#Medicare#House
Washington Post

GOP erupts over its House members bailing out Biden

In Tuesday’s election, Republicans served notice that the clock is ticking on Democrats’ slim majorities in Congress. On Friday, 13 House Republicans delivered the decisive votes to rescue a key part of President Biden’s agenda — an agenda endangered by those in his own party. Ensue the bloodletting. Biden’s $1.2...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSAV News 3

AP FACT CHECK: Biden hypes $1T bill impact on electric cars

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boasting about his $1 trillion infrastructure package, President Joe Biden overstated its reach by claiming it would result in 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and meet his pledge to nudge half of U.S. drivers into EVs by decade’s end. The measure receiving final congressional passage late Friday cuts in half the money that […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy