The British pound has edged higher in the Wednesday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3644, up 0.22% on the day. The FOMC holds a key policy meeting later today, with the Fed widely expected to press the taper trigger and scale back its USD 120 billion/mth bond purchase program. The magic question which will be answered shortly is how far will the Fed go? The markets are expecting a trim of USD 15 billion/mth, and anything else could shake up the US dollar. A smaller taper would be considered a dovish move and would weigh on the greenback, while a larger reduction would make the equity markets nervous and put upward pressure on the US dollar.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO