STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Staten Islanders get ready to turn back their clocks, the city is reminding drivers to be on the look out for deer. The city Parks Department is urging motorists to watch for deer during what’s historically been the most collision-ridden time of year due to earlier sunsets and increased deer activity during their autumn mating season, which spans from October through December.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO