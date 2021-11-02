CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix's The Witcher: Striga, Kikimora, Leshy, and Every Other Monster (So Far)

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOILERS AHEAD for Season 1 and 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher!. Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the famous monster hunter. Throughout the series, many monsters find a way to get in Geralt or another character's way. And we figured you might want some back story or...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Jake Gyllenhaal's New Netflix Movie Is Dominating Every Other Streaming Service

Training Day director Antoine Fuqua recently teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal and Netflix for a new thriller called The Guilty, which follows one police officer stuck in a call center trying to solve a terrifying crime over the phone. The film received positive reviews after its release earlier this month and has since proven itself a success for Netflix. During the week of its debut, The Guilty was the most watched movie on any streaming service.
MOVIES
sirusgaming.com

Netflix’s The Witcher Live-Action Series Season 2 Trailer Released

The most anticipated trailer for the second season of Netflix’s The Witcher live-action series is finally here and it tells a lot. The latest trailer showcases a lot more detail about the upcoming second season than the teaser videos that they dropped a while back. It now features Geralt in his new armor, new monsters, his new drinking buddy with a head of a hog, Yennefer, and young Ciri now looking better with lighter clothes and a sword. It is not a big, long sword, but good hunk of metal enough to kill a man.
TV SERIES
Collider

Netflix's 'Hellbound': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

For as long as human beings have existed, we've wondered about divinity, creating religions and philosophies that theorize about Heaven, Hell, and divine will. But what happens when these beliefs and theories are proven real, when supernatural beings appear on Earth, bringing judgment with them? Well, that's the premise of Netflix's brand new South Korean horror drama series, Hellbound.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Mikkelsen
Person
Henry Cavill
Polygon

The Witcher season 2 trailer is filled with monsters

Netflix’s The Witcher season 2 has a monster-filled new trailer just in time for Halloween. The new trailer was released on Friday and shows off just a few of the new foes (and possible allies) Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer will be up against this season. In fact, there are enough...
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Witcher': Toss a Coin to Jaskier, Your New Witcher (At Least for Halloween)

The Witcher is turning a fan-favorite character into a hero for Halloween. The fantasy series has released a new parody poster to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year, marking less than two months before the series’ second season drops on Netflix, and has put its arguably funniest character in the spotlight: Joey Batey’s bard, Jaskier.
TV SERIES
Houston Chronicle

The best Netflix TV shows of 2021 so far

If you have one streaming account, odds are it's Netflix. It is also very likely that you think you've watched every single good TV show the service has ever produced. But as anyone who has endlessly scrolled through Netflix's menus can tell you, there is no lack of original content. And whereas smash hits like "Squid Game" have become so ubiquitous that Lizzo is dressing up as a robotic doll, there are still dozens of smaller shows that are more than worthy of a binge.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Monster#The Bruxa Vareena#Nivellen S Manor
makeuseof.com

How to Play Games on Netflix (and What You Need to Do So)

We all know that Netflix has movies and TV shows, but did you know it also has mobile games? As long as you have an active Netflix subscription, you can play these games for free. They have no adverts or in-app purchases. Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's...
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’ Is a Prehistoric Tale and a Modern Marvel

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Netflix
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
IGN

Mass Effect: A New Poster Teases the Future of the Series

A new poster released in celebration of N7 Day has teased a bit of the future of Mass Effect and its next entry. Shared on Twitter by the official Mass Effect Twitter account, the image appears to simply be a ship landing on a planet near a crater. However, the shape of the crater and circle in the middle are very reminiscent of the Geth - a group of networked AI beings that were created by the Quarian but eventually rose up and gained sentience. Legion was a Geth and was a member of Shepard's team.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Casts Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara in New Series From Narcos Team

Netflix is casting Modern Family star Sofia Vergara as real-life "Black Widow" and "Cocaine Godmother" Griselda Blanco, in the ucpoming limited series Griselda. Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman will write and executive produce Griselda, as part of his overall deal with Netflix, though this new limited series is specified as not being a Narcos spinoff. Narcos creative team members Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard will also executive produce Griselda, as willl Luis Balaguer. Andrés Baiz will direct also direct the six episodes of the limited series, bringing the authenticity and eye of a Colombian native. Ingrid Escajeda (Justified, Empire) will serve as showrunner.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Eternals’ Opens to a Box-Office Low for Marvel, but There’s a Bigger Momentum Problem

In a box-office ecosystem dominated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a $71 million domestic opening gross for “Eternals” ($171 million worldwide) is somewhat problematic. The third Disney Marvel release in just over four months, it opened below “Black Widow” ($80 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million). Sony also opened “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” last month, to $90 million. “Eternals” opening gross fell about 10 percent beneath already-skittish expectations. That may reflect ongoing uncertainty about theatrical exhibition recovery, but some common sense is in order. Three top Marvel releases, plus “Venom,” in such a short window should...
MOVIES
IGN

League of Legends Arcane: An Interview With the Creators And Voice-Actors

Riot Games has been putting the ‘s’ in its name, creating more than just the MOBA League of Legends. Not only did they create the card game Legends of Runeterra, autobattler Teamfight Tactics and shooter Valorant, they also produced and created video’s and comics for these games. With Arcane they will create something entirely new, a Netflix series in which the viewer will get to know the technological city of Piltover and the criminal district of Zaun with its inhabitants, like the known characters Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, Jayce and many more familiar names for those who have ever played League of Legends. We got the chance to talk to Christian Linke and Alex Yee, who are the creators and executive producers for Arcane, and Ella Purnell who voices Jinx, and Katie Leung who is the voice of Caitlyn.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shutting Down Production as Letitia Wright Recovers From On-Set Injury (Exclusive)

Disney’s highly anticipated Black Panther sequel has hit a new speed bump. The Marvel feature, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is temporarily shutting down due to the severity of the injury sustained by star Letitia Wright, sources close to the production tell The Hollywood Reporter. Wright was injured in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. At the time, Marvel Studios said Wright’s injury would ultimately not impact the shooting schedule of the film. After the injury, Wright left for London, where the star has been since, while the production shot around her character, Shuri,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy