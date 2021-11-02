CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tunche - Meet the Cast Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTunche, the action game that features beat 'em up and roguelike mechanics, is available now...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in November 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Tunche: Behold the Secrets of the Amazon Jungle

Hello, travelers! I’d like to welcome you to the Amazon jungle, full of secrets, magic, danger and adventure. The world of Tunche is a beautiful hand-drawn place brimming with exotic plants and animal life. It is also full of legends. Find the Rumored Creature, and Ask for Anything You Desire.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But in this post, we’re here to...
NFL
thexboxhub.com

Explore the charming world of Tunche on Xbox, Switch and PC

Whether you’re looking to head in to the jungle alone or with a friend, Tunche is here to guide you along the way, as the charming world it delivers begins to unfold on Xbox, Switch and PC. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch#Xbox
mxdwn.com

Tunche’s Long Awaited Arrival is Here

Tunche is a brawler-style combat adventure game where you must save the Amazon rainforest from the different enemies lurking there and discover what secrets the forest keeps hidden. The game was developed by LEAP Game Studios, an indie video game company based in Peru that first started working on Tunche back in 2017 and was published by HypeTrain Digital. Since then, Tunche has gained many fans throughout its development who have anticipated its release on Nov. 2, 2021, where it is currently available for the PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Tunche

Sometimes, in order to really get the heart of how a game is going to be, it’s important to just dive right in. Don’t bother reading anything or learning anything beforehand: that might taint the pool before you take your first stroke. In a time of hyper information and trailers/teasers dropping months beforehand, it’s refreshing to start from zero. Tunche, which comes to us from LEAP Game Studios, goes a step further and drops you straight into the game with no explanation whatsoever. It allows you to pick a character and away you go, trying to fill in the details as you move forward into the heart of the Amazon. It’s exciting, it’s unknown, it has the potential to be devastatingly exciting.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Battle Pass Plans Revealed - IGN First

The play for attention in the live game space, let alone the competitive shooter space, has only gotten more competitive with each console release and gaming trend. With Halo Infinite, developer 343 Industries is attempting to make its multiplayer more attractive to stick with for the long haul while delivering what could be considered a consumer-first business model through its flexible battle pass system and emphasis on player feedback.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki Guide

This page of the IGN Call of Duty Vanguard wiki guide and walkthrough contains step-by-step instructions on how to beat the second mission; Operation Tonga. NOTE: Unlike many previous Call of Duty games, Vanguard has no collectibles or intel in the Campaign. Simply enjoy the game and ‘kill some Nazi’s.’
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Inscryption Video Review

Inscryption reviewed by Tom Marks on PC. This horror-themed card game might look like a Slay the Spire-style roguelike at first glance, but as with the developer Daniel Mullins Games' Pony Island, there's a lot more than to it than meets the eye.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC Players Warned Of Remodel Bug

"Don't remodel your neighbors' houses when the airport is open" sounds like one of those bizarre, antiquated laws that was put on the books for a very specific reason a hundred years ago and was then forgotten about, but right now it's a very real rule you should follow in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Scoop! 650: PS3, Wii Turn 15 - Remembering the Launches

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Mark "I Don't Know What a Sequel Is" Medina -- are looking back on the launches of the PS3 and Nintendo Wii. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Find the Jetpack

Throughout Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, CJ will be able to get his hands on an array of high-tech equipment. One of the most unique additions to his arsenal comes after an action-packed visit to Area 69 during a mission for The Truth, with the protagonist finding himself in possession of a jetpack.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: New Price Drop on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, Preorder the Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition

Today the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has dropped another $10, making it the lowest price we've ever seen. If you're looking for a super precise controller for games like Forza Horizon 5 or Halo Infinite, you can't get much better than this. In other deal news, a new Switch Lite themed gaming system is up for preorder starting today. If you're a Pokemon fan, you don't want to miss this one. Also, Retailmenot's Cash Back Day ends today; this is your last chance to save 5%, 10%, or even 15% cash back at some of the biggest retailers.
MLB
IGN

Stranger Things: First Official Map of Hawkins Revealed

In celebration of Stranger Things Day, Netflix has released the first official map of Hawkins, Indiana, which was created by artist Kyle Lambert. This map, which you can see below, gives fans their best look at a rough layout of Hawkins and a glimpse of many of the locations featured in the show and where they are relative to each other.
TV SERIES
IGN

You Can Upgrade to Elder Scrolls Skyrim Anniversary Edition, But It'll Cost You - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Bethesda has finally revealed how much The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost, alongside how much it will be to upgrade from Skyrim Special Edition on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. On digital storefronts, Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost $49.99 / £47.99 on November 11, 2021. But, if you already own Skyrim Special Edition, the Anniversary Upgrade will instead cost $19.99 / £15.99. Nintendo will seemingly be sticking with the Switch for several years yet, with internal discussions for a next-generation console still taking place around a release window, and even what its concept will be. Nintendo has said that it will continue to improve and expand on its Switch Online service as well as its recently released premium Expansion Pack - possibly in response to the poor reception to its pricing and recent additions. Nintendo has said that it won't rule out acquiring new companies in the future, but has stated that it is currently prioritizing investment in its existing studios. And it's all presented by Pluto TV!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Get a Girlfriend

Although CJ spends the majority of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas fighting rival gangs, earning money and building his reputation, he can also take some time away from his criminal endeavours to look for love. Throughout Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas, you can stumble across six potential love interests for the protagonist, with each offering CJ perks and rewards in exchange for winning their heart.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy