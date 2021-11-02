Rangers could not go wrong by paying Adam Fox big money

The New York Rangers signed their Norris Trophy-winning defenseman, Adam Fox, to a seven-year, $66.5 million extension through 2029. The Calgary Flames selected him in the 2016 NHL Draft prior to being acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes after the 2017-18 season. The Hurricanes then traded him to the Rangers in April 2019. He was due to become a restricted free agent at the end of the current hockey year and earned high expectations after earning the Norris Trophy last season. The Rangers signed Mika Zibanejad previously to an eight-year extension, and with all of the long-term contracts offered to the members of their core, there was wonder how the Blueshirts would find a way financially to keep the talented young defenseman in New York. Any fans concerned about Fox’s future with the Rangers breathed sighs of relief after the multi-year contract extension was announced on Nov. 1.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO