CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers could not go wrong by paying Adam Fox big money

By Larry Brooks
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cornerstone’s contract extension is etched in stone. Adam Fox, the kid from Jericho who grew up wanting to play for the Rangers and then effected two trades from two NHL organizations in order to fulfill his manifest destiny, is going to be tangled up in Blue for a long, long...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

The Morning After New York: Calgary Runs Over Rangers & Adam Fox

-499 & Counting: Mikael Backlund had a two point night thanks to a gorgeous goal and an assist on Blake Coleman’s tally. Those two points have him on the verge of reaching the 500 point barrier with being only one away at 499. -We’ve Got A First: Tyler Pitlick picked...
NHL
cbslocal.com

Fox, Shesterkin Power Rangers To Win Over Kraken

SEATTLE (CBSNewYork/AP) — Adam Fox scored the go-ahead goal, Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Sunday night. After taking an early 1-0 lead, the Rangers shook off a long, lethargic stretch to win their franchise-record fifth road game in October. It’s the most road wins New York has had in the first nine games of a season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Sign Adam Fox to 7-Year Extension

The New York Rangers signed their Norris Trophy-winning defenseman, Adam Fox, to a seven-year, $66.5 million extension through 2029. The Calgary Flames selected him in the 2016 NHL Draft prior to being acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes after the 2017-18 season. The Hurricanes then traded him to the Rangers in April 2019. He was due to become a restricted free agent at the end of the current hockey year and earned high expectations after earning the Norris Trophy last season. The Rangers signed Mika Zibanejad previously to an eight-year extension, and with all of the long-term contracts offered to the members of their core, there was wonder how the Blueshirts would find a way financially to keep the talented young defenseman in New York. Any fans concerned about Fox’s future with the Rangers breathed sighs of relief after the multi-year contract extension was announced on Nov. 1.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Brad Park
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Brian Leetch
chatsports.com

Rangers Sign Star Defenseman Adam Fox

Early this evening the New York Rangers completed what is arguably their most important task of the season. You guessed it folks, Adam Fox, the reigning Norris Trophy winner is here to stay. Sometimes we think to ourselves, we can’t believe he’s ours. And now he’s ours for seven more...
NHL
Bleacher Report

Adam Fox, Rangers Agree to 7-Year Contract Extension; Reportedly Includes $9.5M AAV

The New York Rangers are rewarding star defenseman Adam Fox with a seven-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. Fox, the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's best defenseman, will reportedly receive an average annual value of $9.5 million, according to Rangers beat reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano. Fox is...
NHL
ESPN

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, 'a cornerstone for our organization,' signs historic deal

The New York Rangers and their young Norris Trophy-winning defenseman, Adam Fox, have agreed to a historic contract extension. Fox, 23, signed a seven-year deal on Monday, taking him through the 2028-29 season. Terms weren't disclosed by the team, but a source tells ESPN the average annual value of the contract is $9.5 million against the NHL salary cap. He's in the last year of his entry-level contract this season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Royal Blue
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Admiring Adam Fox; Artemi Panarin back on track; and more

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox celebrated his seven year extension with two assists in last night’s OT loss to the Vancouver Canucks. The two helpers brought Fox to 100 points in his 135 game career. Only two other Rangers’ defensemen were able to hit the century mark in points in 135 games or less. Those names are Brian Leetch and Sergei Zubov. Not bad company for the Jericho, LI native.
NHL
NBC Sports

Adam Fox extension shows Rangers spending like contenders

Are the New York Rangers done with their rebuild, and ready to contend? The Adam Fox contract extension provides the latest bit of evidence that, whether they’re true contenders or not, the Rangers are spending like one. The Rangers confirmed that they signed reigning Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox to...
NHL
Asbury Park Press

NY Rangers projected lineup: Counting reasons why Adam Fox's extension is a big win

Just how good has Adam Fox been in his two-plus seasons with the New York Rangers?. Since the start of his career in 2019-20, the new $66.5 million man has racked up 83 assists in 134 games. The only defensemen with more in that span are Washington's John Carlson, Tampa's Victor Hedman and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes, but Fox has been the more efficient player. His goals-for rate of 60.09% and expected-goals-for per 60 minutes of 2.58 are the best of that quartet, according to Evolving Hockey.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Fox, Kravtsov, Gaborik & More

In this edition of New York Rangers News and Rumors, the organization signs Adam Fox to a long-term extension, Vitali Kravtsov is back in Russia with Traktor, former Rangers forward Marian Gaborik announced his retirement Thursday, and more. Fox Signed for 7 Years. Fox, the reigning Norris Trophy (top defenseman)...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
Blue Seat

What is wrong with the Rangers offense?

Through seven games this season, the Rangers are 4-2-1, but it hasn’t necessarily felt like a 4-2-1 team. Goaltending and overall team defense has been there, but the offense simply hasn’t been. We know Artemiy Panarin has been off, and that will impact the overall offense. But there’s a deeper dive into this. What exactly is wrong with the Rangers offense?
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy