JACKSON, MI – A man accused of shooting at two people in Jackson more than two years ago is headed to trial next year. Derek Pussehl, 33, is scheduled for a jury trial before Jackson Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson on Jan. 24. He is charged with single felony counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon.

JACKSON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO