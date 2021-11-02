CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: Build-a-“Candyman”

Loyola Maroon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Hurricane Ida flooded parts of Louisiana, my family and I evacuated to Atlanta. To distract ourselves, we went to the movies to see Nia DaCosta’s remake of “Candyman.” Let’s just say, I couldn’t sleep for at least two days afterwards. I was too busy imagining Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as main...

loyolamaroon.com

Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
Esquire

How 'Black Panther' Changed Stunt Work Forever

IN THE MINDS of most Marvel fans, there is only one Black Panther: the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in four Marvel films before dying in August 2020 after his battle with colon cancer. But underneath the suit, three stuntmen—Gui DaSilva-Greene, Daniel Graham, and Anis Cheurfa—all doubled Boseman, working behind the scenes to give the character that superhero swagger. Whether he was sliding down a 100-foot wall effortlessly, jumping from one moving car to another with feline dexterity, or going punch for explosive punch and kick for percussive kick with Killmonger, Black Panther always moved with grace and power.
MOVIES
thedrumbeat.com

Review: Don’t even say ‘Candyman’ once

Bernard Rose’s 1992 adaptation of “Candyman” is one of the most understated movies in modern horror, putting vast stores of faith into its audience. It never outright states its thesis, nor is it satisfied with straightforward scares. It even goes out of its way to infuriate a modern horror consumer with its extremely low body count of one on-screen death, maybe two depending on how you count it. The cinematography is gritty and creative, perfectly drawing you into the realistically dark world this naïve grad student is attempting to unearth. Everything works in tandem to tell a grounded, thought-provoking horror film, down to the usage of said real bees bred exclusively for this movie. In fact, “Candyman” himself, Tony Todd, negotiated a $1000 per bee sting per diem, resulting in a $23,000 paycheck to suffer through the stings necessary to use practical bees. This level of care, tact and couth are all completely absent in Nia DeCosta’s 2021 sequel of the same name.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘Candyman’ (2021) Headed to Home Video with Alternate Ending

Jordan Peele’s 2021 version of Candyman heard his name and is ready to stalk home video beginning next month. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment have revealed a November 2nd, 2021 release date for Candyman on Digital HD. That is exactly a week from today. The physical Candyman 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray...
MOVIES
bostonnews.net

Watch Candyman 2021 Online Streaming For Free at Home

We have waited for this movie for a long, long time. Candyman has finally arrived, despite how long it took. Candyman reimagines the story of the supernatural serial killer in modern times as a reboot and sequel to the original 1992 film. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: CANDYMAN, PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND, UNWELCOME

CANDYMAN is Available on Digital 11/2 and 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD 11/16: "Dare to say his name. Oscar® winner Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and director Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, Disney’s upcoming film The Marvels) expand on the infamous Candyman legacy with “a new horror classic” (FOX TV) that is “smart, stylish, and scary as hell” (Danielle Ryan, /FILM). Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 84%, Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s (MGM) CANDYMAN is back and yours to own on Digital November 2, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD November 16, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All versions come packed with over an hour of bonus features including a never-before-seen alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes as well as special featurettes taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the film and deeper into this complex and deeply resonant contemporary take on the bone-chilling urban legend.
MOVIES
uhd.edu

Annual Halloween Film Screening Sweetens the Deal with 'Candyman'

Bernard Rose’s 1992 film, “Candyman,” is considered one of the greatest slasher films in the genre. The film follows the story of Helen Lyle, played by Virginia Madsen, as she follows the urban legend of Candyman in this classic horror film. This film is the centerpiece for the 10th Halloween...
HOUSTON, TX
horrorsociety.com

Love and Madness Collide in THE BRIDE OF CANDYMAN

After summoning the unrelenting spirit of Candyman, one woman is forced to make a choice that will last an eternity; and with each passing moment, another innocent life will be slaughtered by the evil entity, until that choice is made…. A WORD FROM CHRIS R. NOTARILE. I’ve been asked quite...
MOVIES
motifri.com

Candyman actor Tony Todd talks Providence

Tony Todd is the face and voice behind one of the most iconic characters in horror films: Candyman. He’s also appeared in hundreds of other roles across TV, films, video games and his first passion, the stage. He’ll be one of over 100 celebrity guests attending this year’s Comic Con at the RI Convention Center November 5 – 7. We caught up with him just before he headed out to the Con from his home in California.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Collider

Exclusive 'Candyman' Extended Scene Asks Who Makes the Hood

If you’re looking for that perfect Christmas gift for your horror enthusiast friend or loved one, you may want to consider buying the horror-slasher-thriller film Candyman, as the film is coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray this month, and Collider can reveal an exclusive extended scene to celebrate the release above. All versions of the film come with over an hour of bonus features including a never-before-seen alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes as well as special featurettes that take viewers behind the scenes of the film and deeper into this complex and deeply resonant contemporary take on the bone-chilling urban legend.
MOVIES
commonwealthtimes.org

VCU alumnus creates featured artwork for blockbuster film ‘Candyman’

VCU alumnus Cameron Spratley remembers the initial fear he felt in 2019 when he joined the artistic team for the sequel of the 1992 film “Candyman.”. “It was the scariest possible thing to do, but it ended up being super, super fun,” Spratley said. “Especially with [director] Nia DaCosta and the producers, they would come to the studio every couple of days to see what I was doing and that fear went away.”
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Why bees? Meaning and symbolism in Candyman 2021 explained

Fans of 2021 film Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta, are curious to know why so many bees? Let’s discover the meaning and symbolism behind this haunted bee horror. Adapted from Clive Barker’s novel The Forbidden – Books of Blood, the film is a horrifying tale that has created an iconic Halloween villain… so get planning next year’s costume!
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Coming-of-Age Film

People, for some reason, seem fascinated with the stage of life between childhood and adulthood. Perhaps that is because of physical changes. Or, what happens to people when their experience levels hit a critical milestone. The period is, often, when people leave their homes. What is their first adventure, post early family life? Often college. […]
MOVIES
Loyola Maroon

“No Time to Die” review: An epic and fitting end

After months of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 25th and latest James Bond movie “No Time to Die” has finally arrived. Featuring Daniel Craig’s final performance as the outwardly suave British secret agent with a tortured inner psyche, it serves as an expansive and thrilling tribute to him and the unique style he has added into the iconic role.
MOVIES
Variety

Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Creed’ and His MCU Future as Kang the Conqueror

Over the next two years, Jonathan Majors will play a cowboy, a flyboy, a boxer and Marvel’s newest supervillain. With a resume that includes working with Spike Lee and earning a lead actor Emmy nod for “Lovecraft Country,” it’s hard to imagine Majors’ career getting any bigger. But this quartet of roles — portraying the real-life outlaw Nat Love in Netflix’s all-star western “The Harder They Fall,” history-making naval pilot Jesse Brown in “Devotion,” Adonis Creed’s opponent in “Creed 3” and Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — just might mark the biggest break in the 32-year-old...
MOVIES

