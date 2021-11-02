Review: Build-a-“Candyman”

Bernard Rose’s 1992 adaptation of “Candyman” is one of the most understated movies in modern horror, putting vast stores of faith into its audience. It never outright states its thesis, nor is it satisfied with straightforward scares. It even goes out of its way to infuriate a modern horror consumer with its extremely low body count of one on-screen death, maybe two depending on how you count it. The cinematography is gritty and creative, perfectly drawing you into the realistically dark world this naïve grad student is attempting to unearth. Everything works in tandem to tell a grounded, thought-provoking horror film, down to the usage of said real bees bred exclusively for this movie. In fact, “Candyman” himself, Tony Todd, negotiated a $1000 per bee sting per diem, resulting in a $23,000 paycheck to suffer through the stings necessary to use practical bees. This level of care, tact and couth are all completely absent in Nia DeCosta’s 2021 sequel of the same name.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO