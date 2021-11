Hey PvPers, are you ready for the most exciting content of New World? The developer Amazon Games has revealed that it will reactivate Outpost Rush in New World, the only arena PvP content aside from Wars that provides mid-scale wars between two teams of 20 players. First and foremost, in a Blog Post, the developers have announced that Update 1.0.4 is there to focus on fixing the top issues players have been having in recent weeks, especially those impacting wars.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO