When it comes to the future of American democracy, Democrats are sounding the alarm loudly and often that the country is in a constitutional crisis. "One of our great political parties has embraced the idea that our last election was fraudulent, that our current president is illegitimate, that they must move legislatures across the country to fix the results, to fix the results of future elections," said Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, in a floor speech arguing in favor of a voting rights bill that was ultimately defeated by a Republican filibuster.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO