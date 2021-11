The $629.99 EX5280 3LCD XGA Projector is a step up in line from the $499.99 Epson EX3280, which earned our Editors' Choice nod as an XGA (1,024-by-768) portable projector for business or education use in midsize rooms. In addition to features the two share, including vibrant color for presentations and the ability to show images from two sources on screen at once, the EX5280 offers slightly higher brightness and adds both an optical zoom and more ports. However, it doesn't handle photorealistic images as well, and it's a little hard to focus. It's worth considering if you need one of its additional ports, but the EX3280 remains our Editors' Choice.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO