Teenage inventor and Earthshot Prize finalist urges leaders to act on climate

Prince Charles couldn’t say no to a stiff drink after a long day of hashing out the finer points of climate change with a room full of politicians and billionaires. The royal spent his Monday welcoming some of the most powerful people in the world to the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, speaking with them on a topic that he, his late father Prince Philip, and his eldest son Prince William all feel very passionately about—global warming. After the conference, Charles stopped by a reception hosted at the Clydeside Distillery to honor the winners and finalists of the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards, his son’s initiative to encourage innovators to come up with creative solutions to the biggest threats posed by climate change. But at the end of that long day, Charles confessed that he could definitely use a little something to take the edge off. Taking a glass of whiskey in hand, the Prince of Wales joked, “I think I need it after today,” before laughing, taking a long sniff, and a sip.

