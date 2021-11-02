CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage inventor and Earthshot Prize finalist urges leaders to act on climate

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVinisha Umashankar’s solar-powered invention can power an iron for six hours from five hours of sunshine. A schoolgirl inventor, who the Duke of Cambridge said “puts us all to shame”, has called on Cop26 to “stop talking and start doing”. Vinisha Umashankar was a finalist in William’s Earthshot Prize...

AFP

World leaders urged to 'save humanity' at climate summit

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday called on world leaders to act together to tackle climate change at the end of the first day of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. In a video message sent to the conference, she added her voice to a succession of world leaders stressing the urgency of the crisis. But as the summit got under way, several observers said that so far, there had been more talk than action. "If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time...," said the queen.
ENVIRONMENT
