CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Coronavirus in Arkansas: 641 new cases, 28 additional deaths

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ln9m_0ckPZ2oM00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 641 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas during his weekly media briefing on Tuesday, November 2.

There are 4,490 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 325 people are hospitalized and 88 are on ventilators.

Local employment attorney reacts to Tyson’s COVID-19 policy
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34T4l6_0ckPZ2oM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQirG_0ckPZ2oM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AE7Qy_0ckPZ2oM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rk07a_0ckPZ2oM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7aVZ_0ckPZ2oM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLXqO_0ckPZ2oM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTUlZ_0ckPZ2oM00
Where to find a vaccine clinic in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith Metro

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,412.

Of the state’s 4,170,520 vaccine doses, 3,153,948 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 287,447 people have received only their first dose, while 1,400,779 people are fully vaccinated.

The full briefing can be viewed in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

COVID-19 booster eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas have been distributing COVID-19 booster shots since late September. Since it was approved, viewers have been reaching out to us to express their confusion towards who is eligible and who is not.  According to viewers, pharmacy staff at different pharmacies in Northwest Arkansas may have varying standards […]
JOHNSON, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas AG comments on lawsuit over vaccine mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge along with other attorney generals filed a lawsuit Friday over the federal vaccine mandate. Rutledge told KNWA/FOX 24 that she believes the OSHA vaccine mandate is unconstitutional. “This is important to protect our Arkansans, we are already a struggling workforce when you have the federal government […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas AG plans to take legal action over federal vaccine mandate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday that her office plans to file a lawsuit over the federal vaccine mandate. The Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released details about the vaccine requirement Thursday. Companies with 100 or more employees will have to ensure all of its workers […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Frontline Fighter Kayla Kimball anticipates the needs of fellow team members

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face those challenges head on. KNWA/FOX 24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter Kayla Kimball. Kayla is a transporter in the cardiac catheterization lab at Washington Regional. She works behind […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Weather
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 partnering with The Cancer Challenge to help raise money to fight cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 is partnering with the Cancer Challenge for an all-day telethon to help fight the battle against cancer. Beginning at 5 a.m. on November 9, live coverage will begin on KNWA Today. There will be many ways to donate. CALL 479-273-3172 TEXT CANCERNWA to 44321 VISIT cancerchallenge.com IN PERSON […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy