CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Razer expands productivity line with new Pro keyboard, mouse, and mat

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRazer has three new PC productivity accessories available: Its Pro Type Ultra keyboard, Pro Click Mini mouse, and Pro Glide XXL mouse mat. The Pro Type Ultra keyboard is $159, Pro Click Mini mouse is $79, and Pro Glide XXL mouse mat is $29. The...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobilesyrup.com

Best Buy is selling Sony’s 65-inch Bravia TV for $700 off

Best Buy Canada is selling Sony’s Bravia 65-inch HDR OLED Android Smart TV for $700 off. The TV currently costs $1,999.99, but is typically $2,699. Sony’s well-reviewed Bravia TV features 120Hz 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. The TV also includes HDR compatibility with...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best gaming headsets in 2021: The best headset to level up your game

A great gaming headset can completely change how you play. Being able to properly hear your game not only makes it more immersive, but can be the difference between knowing you’re in trouble, or not. But, it can be hard to find the best gaming headsets for your needs. There are plenty of things to consider before buying a new gaming headset. For starters, you’ll want to make sure any headset you consider works properly with your console or computer. Some headsets, for example, are purpose-built for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox One, while others will work with anything. You’ll also want...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Save up to 50% on Razer keyboards, mice, and more through the end of October

One of the best Razer sales of the year is going on right now. Tons of Razer peripherals including mechanical keyboards and even the Razer Anzu smart glasses have dropped in price. If you use code FUTUREAFF in your shopping cart you can save even more! For example, you can get the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro for just $104 with that code. Without the code, Razer is selling it for $130. It's going for that price at other retailers, too, including Best Buy. You'll also get free shipping.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Beats Finds Their Stride With Beats Fit Pro – Their Best Earbuds Yet

Beats, no doubt, has had a busy year. The Apple-owned brand released the Studio Buds earlier this year, which had some noteworthy features we loved (killer battery life being one of them), but curiously omitted some key standbys like Apple’s proprietary H1 chip. It seems like an odd move then, to compete with themselves by releasing the more premium Beats Fit Pro just mere months later. You would then think that they would be up against even steeper competition, having been released within two weeks of Apple’s third-generation AirPods. But Beats has shown that they can really step up to the...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming Keyboard#Productivity#Mat#Mechanical Keyboard#Usb C#Razer Hyperspeed#The Pro Click Mini
gamefreaks365.com

Roccat’s Vulcan TKL Pro PC gaming keyboard coming in new white color

The Vulcan TKL Pro’s sleek design with silver brushed aluminum top plate and Arctic White keys is ideal for gamers looking for the best style for their setup. Roccat, a Turtle Beach subsidiary that specializes in PC and console accessories, announced this week that its Vulcan TKL Pro line of keyboards will receive a new color in December. The Vulcan TKL Pro White combines a variety of elements that make it an ideal addition for those looking to maximize their Arctic White Roccat desktop setup for a wider range of mouse movement.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy a renewed Samsung Galaxy S20

When it comes to tech, waiting a year or two after a device's initial release can net you a huge discount on purchases. On top of that, shopping refurbished might be the most cost-effective way to upgrade your electronics. This is twice as true when it's being refurbished by the original manufacturer with certified parts and has a one-year warranty. That's why this offer from Samsung is worth the spotlight. When you purchase any renewed phone in the Galaxy S20 line, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (a $150 value). Plus, you can score an even bigger saving when you trade in an older phone.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Razer Kraken V3 Pro gaming headset

Razer has expanded their Kraken V3 range of headsets to include the new Razer Kraken V3 Pro adding to the already available Kraken V3 X, Kraken V3 and Kraken V3 Hypersense all of which are now available to purchase. The Razer Kraken V3 Pro and Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headsets are equipped with haptic drivers in each earcup , capable of converting sounds into vibrations, allowing you to physically feel the effects of in game sounds in real-time, adding further immersion to your gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

Razer Launches New Enki, Enki X Gaming Chairs

Last year, Razer announced their first gaming chair in the form of the Iskur. They later followed up with a slightly more affordable variant called the Iskur X, and now it looks like Razer is further expanding on their lineup of gaming chairs with the launch of the Enki and the Enki X, although it seems that these chairs might have been designed with different ergonomics in mind.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $50, Get the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini Gaming Mouse for $19.99 – Today Only

Razer’s DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse is great to bring with you just about anywhere, and you can get one for $19.99, today only, originally $49.99. Despite its size, the mouse sports a unique ergonomic shape that is perfectly suited for palm grip users and works well with claw grip styles, complete with an 8500 DPI optical sensor offering on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated buttons. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
chatsports.com

Computing Mouse Market See Huge Growth for New Normal| Razer, Corsair, A4TECH

Computing Mouse Market report focused on the comprehensive analysis of current and future prospects of the Computing Mouse industry. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Computing Mouse market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Razer Kraken V3 Pro wireless gaming headset features cutting-edge haptic drivers

Experience realistic vibrations from all directions with the Razer Kraken V3 Pro wireless gaming headset. Designed to enhance your gameplay, this gaming headset picks up on audio cues and converts them into lifelike vibrations, providing touch-sensory feedback for in-game sounds. Moreover, this Razer headset boasts advanced 7.1 surround sound for realistic positional audio and true-to-life acoustics. So you can hear everything as if you’re in the middle of it all. Completed with a 3-part driver design, this headset enhances highs, mids, and lows for a crystal-clear sound. Best of all, with titanium-coated diaphragms for enhanced clarity, you’ll experience accurate sound reproduction. This haptic headset uses a 2.4 GHz wireless connection to ensure low-latency audio that syncs perfectly to your game visuals. Finally, the 9.9 mm detachable microphone suppresses background noise.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Grab the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse with its charging dock for $120

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a great wireless gaming mouse and has been a recommendation of ours since we first reviewed it. Today you can get the mouse with its RGB charging dock on sale for just $120 through the Razer website when you use the code FUTUREAFF. This matches a low we've seen before on the black version of the mouse, but the real key to this deal is that it applies to both Mercury White and Quartz Pink. Those color options do not go on sale like this and are still $150 at other retailers.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Best Gaming Keyboard For 2021: Razer, SteelSeries, Logitech, And More

When it comes to PC gaming, the perfect for your gaming mouse is absolutely a great gaming keyboard. There are few things you use more than the plastic keys, and if you thought choosing a best gaming mouse or best gaming headset was hard, then you're in for quite the task with gaming keyboards. Between key switches, mechanical vs membrane keyboards, and all the extra features that keyboards tend to come with--such as multimedia keys and RGB lighting--there is a lot to consider. That's why we've tested and narrowed down the field of only the best gaming keyboards you can buy in 2021. For details on the differences between various keyboard switches, scroll down below the list.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Razer Kiyo Pro webcam now on sale for $130, its lowest price yet ($70 off)

Webcams have surged in popularity over the past year and a half (yes, it has been that long), leading to high prices and low stock everywhere. Thankfully, webcam availability has stabilized over the past few months, even if we’re not quite back to pre-pandemic prices. Razer released a high-end webcam earlier this year, the Kiyo Pro, and now it’s on sale for $70 below the original price. That’s $20 lower than the August sale we previously covered.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Razer Viper 8K review: a fast ambidextrous mouse for esports

This Razer Viper 8K review is aimed at those looking for speed and accuracy from an ambidextrous mouse. Its crowning glory is the 8,000Hz polling rate, it’s about as fast as a mouse can get which is what makes it well suited for esports. Razer is no stranger to T3’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Razer updates all-white Pro Click and Pro Type peripherals for remote work

Razer isn’t just a gaming brand anymore — the company is expanding its office and work-friendly peripherals with a series of new updates. Razer announced the new Pro Click Mini wireless mouse, Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard, and Pro Glide XXL mouse mat as part of its new Razer Pro productivity suite, designed for the new work-from-home era.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Razer Seiren V2 Pro review: Wait for a sale

The Razer Seiren V2 Pro would be a decent microphone for under $100, but it’s a poor option at its retail price of $150. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. You’d be hard-pressed to find one of the best USB microphones that isn’t a...
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Look good during every meeting with the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam on sale for $130

Time to upgrade how you're seen on screen. The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam has dropped to $129.99 at Amazon. This is a new low price for the webcam, which normally sells for around $200. It has never dropped below $150 before, and that's the price you'll find it at when it goes on sale at other retailers like Best Buy.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy