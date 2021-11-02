Razer expands productivity line with new Pro keyboard, mouse, and mat

Experience realistic vibrations from all directions with the Razer Kraken V3 Pro wireless gaming headset. Designed to enhance your gameplay, this gaming headset picks up on audio cues and converts them into lifelike vibrations, providing touch-sensory feedback for in-game sounds. Moreover, this Razer headset boasts advanced 7.1 surround sound for realistic positional audio and true-to-life acoustics. So you can hear everything as if you’re in the middle of it all. Completed with a 3-part driver design, this headset enhances highs, mids, and lows for a crystal-clear sound. Best of all, with titanium-coated diaphragms for enhanced clarity, you’ll experience accurate sound reproduction. This haptic headset uses a 2.4 GHz wireless connection to ensure low-latency audio that syncs perfectly to your game visuals. Finally, the 9.9 mm detachable microphone suppresses background noise.
Comments / 0