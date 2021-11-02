Razer expands productivity line with new Pro keyboard, mouse, and mat

When it comes to PC gaming, the perfect for your gaming mouse is absolutely a great gaming keyboard. There are few things you use more than the plastic keys, and if you thought choosing a best gaming mouse or best gaming headset was hard, then you're in for quite the task with gaming keyboards. Between key switches, mechanical vs membrane keyboards, and all the extra features that keyboards tend to come with--such as multimedia keys and RGB lighting--there is a lot to consider. That's why we've tested and narrowed down the field of only the best gaming keyboards you can buy in 2021. For details on the differences between various keyboard switches, scroll down below the list.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO