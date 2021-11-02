CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizen science and nature’s solace

By RICHIE SWANSON Guest columnist
 5 days ago

When the fledgling of a vanishing bird species appeared high in a maple this past July, I nearly whooped with joy. But the redheaded woodpecker clung to bark as if to fade from my presence, gray wings against a gray trunk, no scarlet due on its head for months. It peered...

earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
theberkshireedge.com

NATURE’S TURN: Rebugging the planet

Flying at eye level, a russet, furry, heavy-bodied hummingbird moth whizzes by me in the summer garden. At about half the size of a hummingbird, it has the same quotient of charm. I follow the day-flying, day-feeding moth, captivated by its intelligent eyes and the blur of its wings at high speed, resembling its namesake. Treading air as it extends its extremely long proboscis deep into tubular flowers, the hummer feeds on nectar unreachable by many other insects. While feeding, grains of pollen, male reproductive essence, attach to the moth’s body and are carried to other flowers where they fertilize female flower parts. This life-perpetuating interaction has evolved over millions of years.
ANIMALS
The Week

Death of the ancients

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine. For centuries, sequoias were largely invulnerable to fire. The world's most massive trees, sequoias have insulating bark up to 3 feet thick and canopies 200 to 300 feet above the forest floor, so that flames from wildfires could only lick at their trunks. Perfectly adapted to their environment, these majestic trees thrived in their own Eden in the Sierra Nevada, with some reaching the age of more than 2,000 years. Then mankind intervened. Climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels brought in hotter weather, prolonged droughts, and more-intense wildfires. In 2020, the huge Castle Fire incinerated an estimated 10,000 mature sequoias — wiping out up to 14 percent of the tree's population. This year, as more fires raged, parks officials resorted to wrapping some sequoia trunks in protective foil. People are making bucket-list pilgrimages to the groves as sequoias join a list of endangered natural wonders: the Great Barrier Reef, glaciers from Montana to the Himalayas, the Amazon rain forest, and on and on.
SCIENCE
Salt Lake Tribune

Michael S. Werner: The science of the sandworms of ‘Dune’

Scientists get into science through different ways; a desire to help people, a fascination with nature, and for some like me, an excitement and curiosity introduced through science fiction. To face the health and environmental challenges of the coming era, we will need more science, better science and an excited...
WILDLIFE
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
ScienceAlert

Newly Discovered Symbiosis Could Power Carbon Removal in The Sea

Tropical rainforests are often called the lungs of our planet, sucking vast amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and puffing out oxygen in exchange. As it turns out, however, there are even bigger lungs in our oceans. Seagrass meadows are vast fields of underwater plants capable of capturing carbon 35 times faster than tropical rainforests. Along with tundra, these coastal ecosystems are among the world's largest carbon sinks, yet we know surprisingly little about what fuels their high productivity. A new study suggests these marine meadows would not be nearly as powerful at capturing carbon if it wasn't for a hidden hero...
WILDLIFE
CBS Minnesota

Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coronavirus is widespread among white-tailed deer in Iowa, according to new research. Penn State University researchers and wildlife officials in Iowa found that over 80% of deer in their samples tested positive for the virus, showing that it’s spreading very rapidly. That’s for samples taken from April 2020 through January 2021. There’s no evidence to suggest deer-to-human transmission, researchers said. According to the study, which has yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, the COVID-19 transmissions amongst deer in Iowa “likely resulted from multiple human-to-deer spillover events and deer-to-deer transmission.” Researchers said the findings show the need for a “robust...
IOWA STATE
kunr.org

Local researchers use citizen science to predict fire-generated tornadoes

With an increase in deadly wildfires, local researchers are collecting data from residents in order to study extreme weather events, such as fire-generated thunderstorms and tornadoes. Fire-generated tornadoes can produce winds of up to 140 miles per hour, posing a large threat to lives and property. “This is something we've...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

The month’s sharpest science shots, selected by

Grizzly remains. When photographer Zack Clothier came to check on his carefully positioned woodland camera trap, he found his set-up trashed and covered in bear slobber. The last frame it captured: a large grizzly bear looking directly into the lens. Clothier had set up the camera months earlier, hoping to snap a wolf feeding on an elk carcass he came across while cross-country skiing near his home in Montana. “In my many years of camera trapping, one thing I’ve learned is that bears have a way of ‘disabling’ the camera while at the same time never having their picture taken,” he wrote in a blog post about the photo. “My jaw literally dropped when I came across this chilling image”. The shot won the ‘animals in their environment’ category at the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards.
PHOTOGRAPHY
blooloop.com

Natural History Museum sets science-based carbon reduction target

The Natural History Museum (NHM) has become the world’s first museum to set a science-based carbon reduction target, developed in line with the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change adopted in 2015. The target represents a 60 percent reduction in NHM’s carbon emissions by 2031 compared to 2015....
MUSEUMS
Sioux City Journal

Nature Center's Nature Tales will discuss turkeys

SIOUX CITY -- Preschoolers with an accompanying adult guardian are invited to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd., for a special story time featuring turkeys. This Nature Tales for Preschoolers program, 10 a.m. Tuesday, is limited to 20 people. Weather permitting, a short hike will occur after...
SIOUX CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Jackson Hole Radio

Volcano Observatory shows movement in Yellowstone

Yellowstone Volcano’s Norris Geyser Basin has risen by 1½ cm over the last few months and scientists are not exactly sure why. Michael Poland, scientist in charge of Yellowstone Volcano Observatory says the uplift was recorded by a GPS monitoring station in the geyser basin, and the rise appears to have started in July. Poland says, “We’ve been monitoring the Norris region with GPS since the early 2000s, and before that we were also using satellite radar to see how the ground near Norris was moving.”
SCIENCE
mymodernmet.com

Scientists Discover a 17,000-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Roamed Enough to Circle the Earth Twice

In the children's classic film Ice Age, a woolly mammoth and a sabertooth tiger trek far and wide to return a baby to its early human parents. While this interspecies friendship may be a bit far-fetched, a new study published in Science proves that mammoths were, in fact, prodigious walkers. Researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks tested the composition of a 17,000-year-old tusk. Their cutting-edge results demonstrate the mammoth migrated so many miles in his life that he could have circumnavigated the Earth twice.
WILDLIFE
vashonbeachcomber.com

Green Brief: It’s Time to Become World Citizens

Editor’s Note: Green Briefs commentaries regularly appear in The Beachcomber through a partnership with the Whole Vashon Project. Find out more about the work of this organization at wholevashonproject.com. Whole Vashon Project’s Green Briefs commentaries usually focus on what we can do here in our community to be more sustainable...
VASHON, WA
CBS 58

Science Fest comes back to Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Science Fest kicks off Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha. The festival brings together people of all ages to celebrate our daily connection with science. Janet Barthel, a supervisor with the Retzer Nature Center, and Jayne Jenks, a conservation specialist for Waukesha...
WAUKESHA, WI
cpr.org

CPR Classical visits the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

It's CPR Classical Night at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science; join us Saturday, November 6th, 6-8pm for music and fun! Exposure to music is key to a well-rounded childhood. Give your kids a memory they won't forget. In a special collaboration, CPR Classical presents the NaturalTango Orchestra--tango, classical and arrangements of tunes your kids love! Also, enjoy music from two young Latina string quartets from El Sistema Colorado: Quartet Maravilla and the Mycelium Quartet.
DENVER, CO

