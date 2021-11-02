CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Star Nation Interactive: Cowboys get past Vikings without Dak, get set to welcome Broncos

By Mickey Spagnola, Wess Moore
 5 days ago

(SILVERSTAR NATION) – After driving their winning streak to six with a win over the Vikings, the Dallas Cowboys now look ahead to a couple of weeks at home.

Despite QB Dak Prescott staying on the sidelines with a calf strain, the Cowboys pulled off the ‘W’ in Cooper Rush’s first NFL start.

Rush had a great game, passing for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, including a 5-yard throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the game.

With Dak down, Cooper Rush passes Cowboys past Vikings 20-16

Now the Cowboys look ahead to the next two weeks at home at AT&T Stadium, with Denver (4-4) and Atlanta (3-4) coming to Dallas.

The Broncos will be without longtime defensive standout Von Miller, who is trading the snow for the sun after a trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

Mickey Spagnola and Wess More will break down the game in the latest Silver Star Nation Interactive show.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

