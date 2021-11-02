Silver Star Nation Interactive: Cowboys get past Vikings without Dak, get set to welcome Broncos

(SILVERSTAR NATION) – After driving their winning streak to six with a win over the Vikings, the Dallas Cowboys now look ahead to a couple of weeks at home.

Despite QB Dak Prescott staying on the sidelines with a calf strain, the Cowboys pulled off the ‘W’ in Cooper Rush’s first NFL start.

Rush had a great game, passing for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, including a 5-yard throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the game.

Now the Cowboys look ahead to the next two weeks at home at AT&T Stadium, with Denver (4-4) and Atlanta (3-4) coming to Dallas.

The Broncos will be without longtime defensive standout Von Miller, who is trading the snow for the sun after a trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

Mickey Spagnola and Wess More will break down the game in the latest Silver Star Nation Interactive show.

