When the World Goes Dark, Will Your Business Keep the Lights On?

By Stefanie Ricchio
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the same day, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experienced an outage lasting several hours. It cost billions in revenue and raised even more privacy concerns. This is a learning opportunity for businesses on how to approach the development of their operating models and strategies. Dependency on a specific technology to run...

MySanAntonio

In the supply chain battle of 2021, small businesses are losing out to Walmart and Amazon

Toy shop owner Kim Mitchell placed her holiday orders months ago, but she has no idea what will make it to her store on time. Anything from Mattel and Hasbro is largely off the table, as are Ravensburger puzzles. The Lego sets that used to arrive on a pallet are coming in dribs and drabs: "Five boxes one day, two the next," she said. "It's very unpredictable. I don't know what I'm getting, or when."
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Learn How to Build the Backend of a Website

When it comes to web development, most people can understand the front-end of a website pretty easily. It's just the part that a user interacts with; the buttons, forms, and design that give people the experience they expect from the site. The backend, however, is a bit more complicated and nuanced. And yet that's the part where most entrepreneurs with web development aspirations should focus their attentions.
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

Why Soft Skills Are a Necessity in the Nearshore Industry

In recent years, outsourcing of tasks has become a norm in most industries, especially the software development industry, where most programming jobs are remote. As the name suggests, the nearshore industry focuses on outsourcing to areas near the shore. It could either be locations in the same country or neighboring countries. However, like any co-working environment, specific skills are necessary.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

3 Secret Reasons Why Your Brand Needs a Rewards Program

As brands constantly invent new ways to engage with their audience, customers are concurring with new technology faster and faster. They expect a higher form of a relationship with their brands — customer service just won’t cut it. To succeed, you need to create an engaging customer experience. The best...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Models#Keep The Lights On
hackernoon.com

How to Keep Your Brand Afloat when the Crypto Market is Down

Crypto projects can keep their brand awareness up and maintain a positive image even with a fluctuating market. When the prices start racing down from their all-time highs, there is no shortage of commentary and investment advice. What’s missing from the conversation is guidance for crypto projects on how they should adjust their communications strategy. Here are the tips you need.
MARKETS
Lassen County News

When your business grows too fast — and you can’t keep up

Entrepreneurs can’t help but feel giddy as they launch their businesses and watch with pride and excitement as their first clients or customers arrive and money exchanges hands. Their dream is realized. Then, with any luck, sales explode and growth starts happening fast – maybe too fast. Each day, in...
ECONOMY
WebProNews

5 Ways to Keep Your Business Data Secure in the Cloud

Storing, organizing, and managing your business’s data is no easy task, yet companies of all sizes and in all industries require this service. Because maintaining your own storage repository would require an immense amount of work and lots of money, most businesses opt to store their data in the cloud. For instance, an increasing number of businesses are choosing Amazon Simple Storage Service (also known as Amazon S3) for safe and secure storage that is easily accessible.
TECHNOLOGY
