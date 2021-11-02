When the World Goes Dark, Will Your Business Keep the Lights On?

Did you know that 43% of all data breaches involve small or medium-sized businesses? Worse yet, more reported data shows that 83% of small or medium businesses are not financially prepared to recover from a cyber attack. Those are alarming statistics indeed, but it paints a clear picture. Cybersecurity is not just a major concern for every business, but it’s imperative to keep an operation going no matter the size. Malware, viruses, phishing, data breaches, the list of potential events is expansive, and the list of companies affected continues to grow more each day — some even hit multiple times. But a lot of security-centric warnings focus on big business. What about incredibly intimate teams, with 10 to 15 devices total, including freelancers and remote workers? Comprehensive security solutions are often designed for large corporations, and priced that way too.

