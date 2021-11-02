Threats and harassment directed at election workers imperils democracy, too | Editorial

A panel called the Joint Committee on Documents concluded last week that the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s statewide school mask order “does not need to be enacted through the state's system of passing governmental regulations, as state House Republicans had sought,” The Associated Press reported. That committee, “an obscure entity that includes members of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, other executive branch officials and legislative leaders, voted 7-4 that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam’s Aug. 31 order did not have to be enacted as a regulation,” the AP explained. “The committee meeting was required after the House Health Committee voted along party lines to request the review and asked the committee to take it up in a Sept. 14 letter from its Republican chair, Rep. Kathy Rapp of Warren County.” The state House Health Committee voted Tuesday along party lines to challenge the joint committee’s decision in Commonwealth Court, PennLive reported.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO