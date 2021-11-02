CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Threats and harassment directed at election workers imperils democracy, too | Editorial

By The Editorial Board
inquirer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after former President Donald Trump’s decisive loss in his bid for re-election, it’s come to this — being an election official is now considered a high-risk job in some quarters. Following 12 months of threats and harassment, The Inquirer reports that election officials around the state are...

www.inquirer.com

