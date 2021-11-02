Dexter: New Blood prepares for premiere with epic event

Is Big Sky new tonight over on ABC? If you’re curious about that or anything else when it comes to the future here, we’re thrilled to help lend a helping hand. So where do we begin here? Let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way; we have to at some point, right? There is no new episode tonight! For the second straight week ABC is keeping the Montana-set drama off the air, but the good news is that the end of the hiatus is almost here. You’re going to have a chance to see everything coming up on November 11, though we really wish that the network would shell out a few more details all about it! You can check out the promo below for a few teases, but there’s a chance you’ve seen that already.

