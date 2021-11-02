CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dexter: New Blood prepares for premiere with epic event

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

We are now officially in the home stretch leading into the Dexter: New Blood premiere, and Showtime is doing what they can to make it big. Want some more evidence of that? Last night in New York City the network put on an epic premiere event, one featuring a red carpet,...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Deb in the woods (photo)

The role of Dexter Morgan’s late sister Deb is going to be one of the most interesting parts of Dexter: New Blood. How can it not be? We’re talking about Dexter effectively swapping in Harry in his hate for Jennifer Carpenter’s character, one of the few characters who understood the breadth of what he’d gone through. Sure, she didn’t realize until later in the show’s that Dexter was a serial killer, but there was an emotional connection there.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood teaser: An arrival in Iron Lake

The big moment is almost here in the premiere of Dexter: New Blood on Showtime. We’ve been waited to check this out for most of the year and in the latest teaser below, we’re reminded of just how close the first episode actually is. To be specific, the premiere is...
TV SERIES
tvweb.com

Dexter: New Blood Cast Portrait Unites Old Family and New Friends

Old and new faces unite in a first look image of the core cast of Showtime's upcoming Dexter revival, Dexter: New Blood. Standing amid the titular serial killer's new, snowy surroundings the promo image offers a glimpse of the few faces, both familiar and unfamiliar, that will fall into the drama caused by Dexter's violent habits.
TV & VIDEOS
GQMagazine

Michael C Hall Plays a Different Type of Dexter in the New Revival Series Dexter: New Blood

The first thing you notice about Dexter: New Blood, is the way it bears absolutely no resemblance, tonally, structurally, even atmospherically, to the original series it’s based on. The Showtime Dexter, which aired from 2006 to 2013, was set in vibrant, sun-soaked Miami and took us into the mind of a serial killer who was often humorous, wry and even happy-go-lucky, a mood that was buoyed by a bevy of comic-relief supporting characters and murders that were often played for dark laughs. The new ten-episode limited series, which begins airing on Showtime Sunday Nov 7, is by contrast cold, trading Florida for a fictional hamlet in upstate New York and pastel moods for a protagonist who’s lost his playful spark amid a cast of world-weary small-town characters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik The Red
Person
David Zayas
extratv

Why Michael C. Hall Says ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Will Be Satisfying

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Michael C. Hall at the premiere of “Dexter: New Blood.”. Michael opened up about where we find Dexter Morgan eight years after the original series ended. He said, “The ending was dissatisfying for some people, so it was a chance to give the fans a more satisfying, savory taste in their mouths.”
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood spoilers: More on Dexter, Angela relationship

There are clearly a number of different things to examine prior to the Dexter: New Blood premiere. For the sake of this piece, though, let’s take a look at Dexter and his new girlfriend!. While we know about Angela Bishop at the moment is pretty simple: She’s a single mother,...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Dexter: New Blood Review: Dexter, and the Series Finale, Find Redemption

To hear some fans of the OG Dexter series tell it, the fact that the titular serial killer (Michael C. Hall) gets away with massive amounts of bloodshed over the course of eight seasons by fleeing the eyes of the law to a secluded town in Oregon isn't the ending he deserved. It suggested that not even in the world of fiction can the perpetrator get justice. But the new revival series, Dexter: New Blood, tests audience even more with the question: Can Dexter actually be redeemed?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? On season 2 episode 5 & beyond

Is Big Sky new tonight over on ABC? If you’re curious about that or anything else when it comes to the future here, we’re thrilled to help lend a helping hand. So where do we begin here? Let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way; we have to at some point, right? There is no new episode tonight! For the second straight week ABC is keeping the Montana-set drama off the air, but the good news is that the end of the hiatus is almost here. You’re going to have a chance to see everything coming up on November 11, though we really wish that the network would shell out a few more details all about it! You can check out the promo below for a few teases, but there’s a chance you’ve seen that already.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Perfect Sense#Showtime#New Blood#Dexter Instagram
ComicBook

Dexter: New Blood Photo Reveals New and Returning Cast

A collection of new and returning characters are gathered in a new cast photo for Dexter: New Blood, a revival miniseries for the Showtime hit series. While star Michael C. Hall is back as the titular Dexter, some previously dead and grown-up faces are also featured, as New Blood looks to chart a new course for the series after Dexter ended back in 2013. The new photo puts the cast together outside a snow-filled and icicle-covered cabin in a calm scene before bloodshed and death catch up with them when Dexter: New Blood premieres.
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

WTF: 'Dexter' Is Back And He's After New Blood

TV’s apparent campaign to mainstream and normalize the f-word reveals itself in the title of Episode Two of Showtime’s new “Dexter” sequel series. The show is called “Dexter: New Blood” (not to be confused with the great 1982 film classic “Rambo: First Blood”) and it premieres this coming Sunday night with Episode One, subtitled “Cold Snap.”
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: Cole Hauser teases epic opening

The Yellowstone season 4 premiere is set to arrive on Paramount Network this weekend and per all indications, there’s huge stuff coming. How big are we talking about here? There’s a good chance that you know already a certain percentage of the overall picture. Beth, Kayce, and John Dutton will each have their lives on the line in the early going, and for everyone around them, they will be looking at a ticking clock as they try to figure out how to be most useful. What’s the best way to try and save some lives. How can they navigate through this situation?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, November 7?

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Within this article, we’ll of course answer that, and give more insight on what’s to come!. If you’ve been following these articles for most of the year, then you know already that the network has kept you waiting for a LONG time to see the show back on the air. In past years we saw the series on the air in the summer; that didn’t happen this time around. Paramount took a gamble on bringing the show back in the fall, and that leads us to where we are tonight.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Marietta Daily Journal

Why the time was finally right to give Dexter's story 'New Blood'

Heeeeee’s back! And there will be blood. After an eight-year absence, everybody’s favorite avenging serial killer, “Dexter,” will return to Showtime on Sunday. But make no mistake, this is NOT the ninth season of “Dexter,” says the showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips. “This is a whole new embodiment of the show, a whole new imaging of the show,” he says of “Dexter: New Blood.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dexter' Fan Theory Could Explain Trinity's Return for 'New Blood'

Dexter fans were surprised to learn that John Lithgow would be returning as the Trinity Killer, Arthur Mitchell, in the upcoming New Blood revival, but a new fan theory could explain just how he comes back. It was previously confirmed that Lithgow would reprise the award-winning role, but details about his character's return have been kept very secretive. [Please Note: Dexter Spoilers Below.]
TV SERIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Roush Review: ‘New Blood’ Breathes New Life Into ‘Dexter’

Everyone deserves a second chance to make a good final impression. That’s especially true for Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), TV’s most sympathetic serial killer—he only exterminates bad guys—last seen in 2013 faking his death and living as an Oregon lumberjack. Few fans were satisfied by Dexter’s ending, so I’m betting his legions of bloodthirsty followers will eagerly embrace Showtime‘s Dexter: New Blood, which as inevitable reboots go is a mostly clever and suspensefully compelling resurrection of one of the greatest and grisliest antiheroes of all time.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Struggles to Justify Its Bloody Existence

Eight years after he fled into the wilderness in one of the most deflating finales ever, serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) returns for more gruesome mayhem in Dexter: New Blood, a Showtime revival (Nov. 7) that, per its title, introduces a host of novel characters who may share its protagonist’s taste for carnage. As far as reclamation projects go, it certainly gets the series back on solid ground after its disastrous 2013 send-off—and, for that matter, its subpar last two seasons. Yet despite a different locale and collection of supporting players, it remains the same old show, thereby rendering this reboot at once perfectly watchable and altogether perfunctory.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Dexter: New Blood review: It's not bad. But is it necessary?

There may be no second acts in American lives, but in Hollywood, successful IP gets as many chances as money can buy. And thus, eight years after Dexter limped to its death with an infamously dismal "series finale," Showtime has resurrected the Emmy-winning serial killer drama with Dexter: New Blood (premiering Nov. 7). Billed as a 10-episode "limited series" — which reunites star Michael C. Hall with Dexter's original showrunner, Clyde Phillips — New Blood is not Trinity good, nor is it lumberjack bad. Based on the four episodes made available for review, the revival is a solid effort at creative redemption.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Dexter: New Blood: What the critics are saying about the revival series

Dexter: New Blood sees the return of the eponymous serial killer to TV screens for the first time since 2013.Michael C Hall returns as the beloved character Dexter Morgan who was last seen faking his own death and taking on a new identity.Dexter: New Blood picks up 10 years after the original series ended with him assuming the identity of Jim Lindsay and working as a shopkeeper. Dexter has also suppressed his urge to kill. Jennifer Carpenter also reprises her role in the revival as Dexter’s sister, Debra, despite the fact she died at the end of the original...
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

'Dexter: New Blood' Beats an Already-Tired Story to Death

I ask this not to sound snarky or incredulous about the idea of doing a sequel series to Dexter, the beloved, and then reviled, drama starring Michael C. Hall as a serial-killer vigilante who only targets other murderers. We live in the age of IP, when no title that was once associated with a hit can ever be considered too radioactive for some kind of reboot or revival. Sure, everyone is still mad about Hall’s Dexter Morgan turning into a lumberjack — really, about most of the final four of the show’s eight seasons — but plenty of other series with loathed finales have come back in recent years, from Roseanne and Will & Grace to upcoming variations on Game of Thrones and How I Met Your Mother. The only surprising thing about a new Dexter story is that it took Showtime this long to revisit what was once its most popular series. What is dead may never die, and that includes lumberjacks.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy