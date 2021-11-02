CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astro Bob: Keep your eye on the crescent moon

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can't go wrong following the moon. Like a good tour guide it will show you all the sights including those off the beaten track. On Wednesday, Nov. 3 at dawn, a leaf-thin crescent will appear about 3° above the planet Mercury. The following day the moon will be new and...

www.wctrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Moon#Crescent Moon#Mercury#Bostonians
SFGate

Star system with right-angled planets surprises astronomers

Star systems come in all shapes and sizes. Some have lots of planets, some have larger planets and others have no planets at all. But a particularly unusual system about 150 light-years from our own has scientists scratching their heads. In 2016, astronomers discovered two planets orbiting the star HD...
ASTRONOMY
Arizona Daily Sun

Wolf's Den: Keep your eye on the Arizona 30-30 project

About the Arizona 30-30: If the Environmental Activists get their way, there will be less public land available to you. That means less land to drive on, to hunt on, to fish on, and to ride your ATV and motorcycle on. The 30-30 project is a national 10-year goal to...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Grand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Mercury puts on best morning show of the year

Two days ago, I got my COVID-19 booster and experienced flu-like symptoms with aches and pains. But that wasn't going to stop me from seeking Mercury, so I set the alarm for 6:15 a.m. and drove to a big field with a wide-open eastern view. I expected it might take a minute of searching to spot the planet in the twilight glow. Instead, it shone brightly in the dawn light as a solitary "star" low in the east-southeast sky. So easy!
ASTRONOMY
Grand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Astronomers find possible planet in Whirlpool Galaxy

From our face-on perspective the galaxy reveals a striking spiral structure even in modest-sized amateur telescopes. It's also known as Messier 51 (M51) because it's the 51st entry in a famous compendium of clusters, nebulae and galaxies called the Messier catalog. Exoplanets are planets outside of our solar system that...
ASTRONOMY
Echo Press

Astro Bob: Biggest asteroid Ceres buzzes the Hyades

Giuseppe Piazzi at the Palermo (Italy) Observatory discovered Ceres on Jan. 1, 1801. At the time, it was dubbed a new planet. But when dozens more of these tiny bodies turned up over the coming years astronomers faced a dilemma. All the objects orbited between Mars and Jupiter and were tiny compared to the classical planets. Were they really planets or something else?
ASTRONOMY
Cumberland Times-News

Bob Doyle | Halos in the sky about the sun, moon

High in the atmosphere, it is so cold that water droplets freeze, forming ice crystals. When the sun tries to shine through, it may form a glowing halo of 22 degrees radius about the sun. These halos appear slightly more often than rainbows. In contrast with rainbows, these halos are not noticed as much due to the danger of looking toward the sun.
ASTRONOMY
theberkshireedge.com

EYES TO THE SKY: Darkest mornings brightest stars — crescent moons dawn then dusk, with planets

Mt. Washington — The week of November 1–6 is the best time all year to begin each day under heaven’s brightest stars and constellations — without waking up especially early. In morning darkness at 6 a.m. through dawn close to 7 o’clock, a view into the cosmos is ours. Find the brightest star in Earth’s skies, Sirius the Dog Star of Canis Major, in the southwest, alluring even through windows. Sirius is still brilliant at 6:40 a.m. and visible until close to 7 a.m. as the sky brightens and all other stars have faded. Until 6:30, gaze counterclockwise from Sirius to spot Rigel of Orion the Hunter, then Aldebaran of Taurus the Bull, up to Capella the Goat Star and around to Procyon the Little Dog Star. These distant suns and constellations, along with the slightly dimmer Gemini constellation, compose the Winter Circle. Refer to the illustration, above.
ASTRONOMY
Brainerd Dispatch

Astro Bob: Trick-or-treat! Why the northern lights sometimes fizzle

First off, the aurora actually did happen and right on time. The big wave rolled over the Scandinavian countries and Iceland during the late afternoon hours for North America. By the time darkness encroached on this side of the Atlantic, the show was quickly ebbing. An updated, Saturday evening forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) in Boulder reflected this but also predicted a second surge during the early morning hours Sunday. Sadly, that never happened. In fact, we didn't even cracked the G1 minor storm level overnight.
ASTRONOMY
Refinery29

The New Moon In Scorpio Will Bring Out Your Dark Side

We're in the midst of Scorpio season, one of the most intense parts of the astrological year. It can be chaotic, but ultimately this time of year will inspire us to release the past and make way for the future. And the new moon in Scorpio, which occurs on November 4, makes that distinctly scorpion-like desire for a transformation even stronger. New moons always symbolize beginnings and fresh starts, but with this double dose of Scorpio energy, we simply won't be able to ignore our drive to create change.
ASTRONOMY
Brainerd Dispatch

Astro Bob: From auroras to prismatic grass, light touches us all

Are you still rubbing the sleep from your eyes? Let me guess. You were up late watching last night's northern lights show. At least I hope so. After watching some great action around 11 p.m. I went to bed at 1. Too early apparently. The display peaked around 2 a.m. and then again around 4. I laid my head on the pillow suspecting that this would happen, but for once, I needed sleep.
ASTRONOMY
Chico Enterprise-Record

Keep your eye on that gingko | Sow There!

Some folks think the perfect world would include four distinct seasons. This is fine for decorative calendars, but the reality of an icy winter is better left to Hallmark Christmas movies. Yes, summer in Chico sometimes feels like it lasts half the year. Yet, our three-seasons suit me just fine.
CHICO, CA
West Central Tribune

Astro Bob: Set your clocks to Orion Saving Time

I don't know about you, but I really needed that faux extra hour of sleep this morning. I attended the Aurora Summit 2021 in Wisconsin this weekend and didn't get back home until 1 a.m. My colleagues stayed up even later, with a few of them welcoming the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST) at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning the 7th.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy