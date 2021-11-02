CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 8

By Wil Leitner
 5 days ago

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his list of the top 10 NFL teams after Week 8 in Colin’s latest installment of the Herd Hierarchy rankings.

10. Raiders (5-2)

“The Raiders are 8, 9, or 10, and I put them at 10 because they have an interim head coach and the two teams I put right above them have legendary coaches. Derek Carr and this offense is averaging two yards more per play without Gruden and 11 more points per pay game without Gruden, I don’t know what to make of that. Gus Bradley has done a good job, they are a top 10 team in this league. Derek Carr has been undervalued his entire career. They are somewhere in the top 10 and I put them 10.”

9. Ravens (5-2)

“The Raiders beat the Ravens but the Ravens have a Hall of Fame coach and the Raiders have an interim coach. Lamar Jackson is averaging 346 yards per game rushing and passing, and that leads the NFL. I do worry about their secondary; it’s a little bit of a mess. If they don’t get a pass rush, Joe Burrow picked it apart, so that’s an issue. They are a flawed team, but to me, if the Raiders and Ravens played today it’s a 1 or 2 point spread. I get a Hall of Fame coach over an interim coach and that means something.”

