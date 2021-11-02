Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 8

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his list of the top 10 NFL teams after Week 8 in Colin’s latest installment of the Herd Hierarchy rankings.

10. Raiders (5-2)

“The Raiders are 8, 9, or 10, and I put them at 10 because they have an interim head coach and the two teams I put right above them have legendary coaches. Derek Carr and this offense is averaging two yards more per play without Gruden and 11 more points per pay game without Gruden, I don’t know what to make of that. Gus Bradley has done a good job, they are a top 10 team in this league. Derek Carr has been undervalued his entire career. They are somewhere in the top 10 and I put them 10.”

9. Ravens (5-2)

“The Raiders beat the Ravens but the Ravens have a Hall of Fame coach and the Raiders have an interim coach. Lamar Jackson is averaging 346 yards per game rushing and passing, and that leads the NFL. I do worry about their secondary; it’s a little bit of a mess. If they don’t get a pass rush, Joe Burrow picked it apart, so that’s an issue. They are a flawed team, but to me, if the Raiders and Ravens played today it’s a 1 or 2 point spread. I get a Hall of Fame coach over an interim coach and that means something.”

Check out the FULL video below.

LA Rams Acquire Von Miller in Blockbuster Trade

Major Update Given on Jameis Winston's Injury Status

Jerry Remy, Former MLB Player and Beloved Red Sox Broadcaster, Dies at 68