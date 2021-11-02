Rick Santorum hired by Newsmax following CNN ouster

Former CNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum has been hired by conservative news network Newsmax, six months after he and CNN parted ways following offensive comments the former lawmaker made about Native Americans during a speech earlier this year.

Santorum will join Newsmax as its Senior Political Analyst and make his debut for the company with special election coverage on Tuesday night, Newsmax said in a statement.

“Rick Santorum is one of the most articulate and candid political analysts in media today, and we are honored to have him leading Newsmax’s team of commentators Tuesday and beyond,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said.

Santroum served two terms as a Republican Senator from Pennsylvania before joining the political media landscape as an analyst and contributor.

"In just a short time, Newsmax has exponentially grown its viewership, establishing itself as a leading, unfiltered news source for hard working Americans who are looking for reporting and commentary that speaks to their traditional American values," Santorum said. “I am looking forward to bringing my common-sense, blue-collar conservative voice to Newsmax and their viewers as we turn toward the critical 2022 midterm elections and beyond.”

In the days following the 2020 presidential election, Newsmax emerged as an alternative conservative cable news channel to Fox for viewers who support former President Trump .

The outlet is one of several hard right news agencies and media personalities that have been sued this year for allegedly peddling false or misleading theories about election fraud.

Santorum and CNN parted ways in May after it was revealed the network's senior political analyst made offensive comments about Native Americans during a Young America’s Foundation event.

"We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here," Santorum said. “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but, candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”

Santorum initially said he "misspoke" and that his comments were taken "out of context," an explanation that sparked vocal outrage from his CNN colleagues on the air.