Presidential Election

Remarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass at the COP26 B3W Event Co-Hosted by Presidents Joseph Biden and Ursula von der Leyen

 5 days ago

Tackling climate change will require a huge pipeline of impactful projects and a coordinated effort to fund them and implement them over a period of years. We have to do this without punishing the poor. To be successful, we need to integrate climate and development; identify and implement priority...

Axios

Biden sells hope in remarks at COP26 climate summit

President Biden's delivery at the COP26 climate summit today wasn't especially lively, but his words were heavy on hope. What they're saying: "The American people, four or five years ago, weren't at all sure about climate change," Biden said. "Well they have, as they say in southern parts of my state, seen the Lord. ... They're now finally — finally, finally, finally — realizing the sense of urgency that you all are."
World Bank Blogs

Transcript: World Bank Group President David Malpass's Interview with Sky News

World Bank Group President David Malpass and Sky News Ian King. Ian King: Welcome back. Now it's been reported this morning that UK is to guarantee a $1 billion World Bank loan to India to develop green infrastructure. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make the announcement at the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, but wealthy nations are facing mounting pressure to deliver on a pledge made in 2009 to spend $100 billion a year to help developing nations make the transition. I’m joined now from Glasgow by David Malpass, President of the World Bank. David Malpass, very good morning to you. Nice to see you again. What progress is the World Bank making in terms of encouraging wealthier nations to support the transition in developing countries?
World Bank Blogs

Scaling Finance for Transformational Climate Projects: A Fireside Chat between David Malpass and Bill Winters

Tackling climate change will require major social, economic and technological changes, many of which are costly and will require large investments. To achieve our climate objectives, it will be critical to integrate climate and development and identify projects at the country level that tackle mitigation and adaptation and channel appropriate sources and structures of financing toward these projects in a manner that maximizes impact.
Ursula Von Der Leyen
David Malpass
Washington Post

Leaders depart and COP26 climate summit turns to finding the money

World leaders have left the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and negotiators are getting down to business on how to fund the pledges made in the first few days and make good on past promises. Here’s what to know. Wednesday’s sessions are focused on financing climate measures —...
The Independent

EU Commission president von der Leyen speaks ahead of G20 and Cop26 summits

You can watch live as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is giving a press conference ahead of the G20 summit in Rome this weekend – and the subsequent Cop26 UN climate change conference being held in Glasgow. Some have cast doubts at how effective the Cop26 conference is...
AFP

Climate on track to devastate world's poorest economies: study

The 65 most vulnerable nations will see GDP drop 20 percent on average by 2050 and 64 percent by 2100 if the world heats up 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to a report released Monday at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. Even if global temperature rises are capped at 1.5C, in keeping with the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal, the same countries would take a GDP hit of 13 percent by 2050 and 33 percent by the end of the century, the study commissioned by Christian Aid said. To date, Earth's average surface temperature has risen 1.1C compared to late 19th-century levels. The findings from Christian Aid show that more than a third of the world's nations urgently need help to build up resilience if their economies are to withstand the onslaught of heatwaves, drought, floods and storms made more intense and deadly by global warming.
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
The Independent

Companies that do not go green ‘will become collateral damage of net zero’

Companies that are not able to ditch their fossil fuel habits do not have a future, a former energy minister has said.Greg Barker, who is now the chairman of aluminium giant EN+, said companies that fall behind in the race to net zero would see their business models challenged.“The idea that there won’t be any collateral damage in the economy is for the birds,” Lord Barker said on the sidelines of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.“If you are a high fossil fuel-dependent business with no real way of kicking that fossil fuel dependency, you don’t have a future.”He said...
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
newschain

Power-sharing deal paves way for new Czech government

The Czech Republic gained a new government after two party coalitions that garnered a sizeable chunk of votes in the country’s parliamentary election last month signed a power-sharing deal. A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition dubbed Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the Top 09 party, led the...
The Associated Press

Obama urging governments to action at UN climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — With pressure growing for decisive action out of this year’s U.N. climate talks, Barack Obama is bringing his political weight to bear Monday on negotiators for nearly 200 governments, urging them to greater ambition in cutting climate-wrecking emissions and dealing with the mounting damage. The U.N....
