Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t have to control the future

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is now Meta. What this represents, other than a clever bit of corporate rebranding for the company, whose flagship app is waning in popularity and whose public image is writhing in crisis, is an all-encompassing vision for the future of the Internet. But do we really want Mark Zuckerberg to...

Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg will be the Christopher Columbus of the metaverse

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It is said that when the Roman general Decimus Junius Brutus Callaicus and his army encountered the Rio Lima during their conquest of Portugal, they froze.
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe. Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Meta's metaverse could track you more than you ever imagined. Facebook is now...
Google and Facebook’s Ad Empires

This text is a part of the On Tech e-newsletter. Here’s a assortment of previous columns. Google and Fb love to speak concerning the cutting-edge stuff that they’re engaged on. Metaverse! Driverless automobiles! Cloud! Artificial intelligence!. The fact, although, is that these tech corporations are wealthy and highly effective as...
#Surveillance Capitalism
Mark Zuckerberg Changing Facebook Name to ‘Meta’

Mark Zuckerberg has just announced that he is changing Facebook’s company name to ‘Meta’. In an effort to rebrand his company, Meta will be the name of the umbrella company of the apps Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Zuckerberg said in his announcement, “I’ve been thinking a lot about our identity...
Vanity Fair

Mark Zuckerberg: Why Isn’t Anyone Talking About Facebook’s Many Achievements?

Facebook’s embattled CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried Monday to discredit the deluge of bad press coming his way thanks to former employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen and the consortium of news organizations rolling out reports based on the damning internal documents she supplied. “What we’re seeing is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company,” Zuckerberg reportedly said on Facebook’s third-quarter earnings call, adding in the same breath in his belief that “large organizations should be scrutinized, and I’d much rather live in a society where they are than one where they can’t be.”
People Say Mark Zuckerberg Is Republican—Is It True?

Politics is one of those grey areas—like religion—that must be approached with caution and care. In some cases, you’re better off not discussing either of the two to avoid judgment and confrontation. While it might be easy for the average person to dodge a political discussion, the same can't be said for people like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Teens Are Dropping Facebook And Its Employees Can't Explain Why

Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
Someone Tell Mark Zuckerberg Not to Google Himself Today

Damning revelations about Facebook occupied the home pages of several top news outlets on Monday morning, as a consortium of 17 media organizations began publishing what they had gleaned from thousands of pages of internal documents supplied by product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen. Well, that was the plan—until the embargo on the information collapsed Friday evening, as NBC News, responding to what reporter Brandy Zadrozny described as an attempt by the New York Times to “run down the clock,” published its own findings from Haugen’s documents. Earlier in the afternoon, Times reporter Ryan Mac had reportedly informed other participants via Slack, where the group of journalists was coordinating the rollout, that the paper would be running a piece on Facebook based on “documents we got before the formation of the consortium”—presumably, per the Times’s own reporting, from a congressional staff member.
Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
