Publix Holiday Recipes with Mark Arum

WSB Radio
 5 days ago
Publix Holiday Recipes

Leftover Turkey Wellington with Gravy

Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - 50 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

For turkey wellington:

  • 1 frozen puff pastry sheet
  • Nonstick aluminum foil
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 1 lb cooked turkey slices (about 1/4-inch thick)
  • 2 cups prepared mashed potatoes (about 8 oz)
  • 2 cups prepared cornbread stuffing (about 8 oz)
  • 1/2 cup cranberry sauce or relish (about 2 oz)
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon water

For turkey gravy:

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1/2 cup diced yellow onions
  • 1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 2 1/2 cups turkey (or chicken) broth
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Steps:

  • Make turkey wellington. Thaw pastry sheet. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Coat work surface with flour and roll pastry sheet into 14- x 18-inch sheet. Carefully roll pastry sheet onto rolling pin and unroll onto baking sheet, with longest edge facing you.
  • Place stuffing evenly down center of pastry sheet, leaving a 3-inch border at both short ends. Top stuffing evenly with turkey slices, cranberry sauce, and potatoes. Wrap pastry carefully over and around turkey mixture, place seam-side down on baking sheet, pinch ends together tightly to seal.
  • Whisk together egg and water. Brush top of pastry with egg wash. Bake for 25–30 minutes until pastry is golden brown and turkey is 165°F. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes to cool. Slice into 2-inch-thick slices. Serve with gravy.
  • Make gravy. Preheat medium saucepan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Add butter and let melt. Add garlic, celery, onion, and poultry seasoning; cook and stir 4–5 minutes until vegetables soften.
  • Add flour to pan; cook and stir 2 minutes. Whisk in broth and bring to a boil.
  • Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally until thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Serve

Amount per 1/6 recipe serving: Calories 530, Total Fat 25g, Sat Fat 13g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 110mg, Sodium 1570mg, Carb 46g, Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 11g (Incl. 5g Added Sugars), Protein 29g, Vit D 0%, Calc 2%, Iron 15%, Potas 2%

