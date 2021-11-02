Publix Holiday Recipes with Mark Arum
Leftover Turkey Wellington with Gravy
Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - 50 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
For turkey wellington:
- 1 frozen puff pastry sheet
- Nonstick aluminum foil
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 lb cooked turkey slices (about 1/4-inch thick)
- 2 cups prepared mashed potatoes (about 8 oz)
- 2 cups prepared cornbread stuffing (about 8 oz)
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce or relish (about 2 oz)
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon water
For turkey gravy:
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 cup diced celery
- 1/2 cup diced yellow onions
- 1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2 1/2 cups turkey (or chicken) broth
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Steps:
- Make turkey wellington. Thaw pastry sheet. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Coat work surface with flour and roll pastry sheet into 14- x 18-inch sheet. Carefully roll pastry sheet onto rolling pin and unroll onto baking sheet, with longest edge facing you.
- Place stuffing evenly down center of pastry sheet, leaving a 3-inch border at both short ends. Top stuffing evenly with turkey slices, cranberry sauce, and potatoes. Wrap pastry carefully over and around turkey mixture, place seam-side down on baking sheet, pinch ends together tightly to seal.
- Whisk together egg and water. Brush top of pastry with egg wash. Bake for 25–30 minutes until pastry is golden brown and turkey is 165°F. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes to cool. Slice into 2-inch-thick slices. Serve with gravy.
- Make gravy. Preheat medium saucepan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Add butter and let melt. Add garlic, celery, onion, and poultry seasoning; cook and stir 4–5 minutes until vegetables soften.
- Add flour to pan; cook and stir 2 minutes. Whisk in broth and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally until thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Serve
Amount per 1/6 recipe serving: Calories 530, Total Fat 25g, Sat Fat 13g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 110mg, Sodium 1570mg, Carb 46g, Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 11g (Incl. 5g Added Sugars), Protein 29g, Vit D 0%, Calc 2%, Iron 15%, Potas 2%
