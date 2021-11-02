CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Albies dropped to 7th in Braves batting order

 5 days ago
World Series Baseball Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies dives into third advancing on a double by Austin Riley during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Braves manager Brian Sniker said he dropped Ozzie Albies from second to seventh in the batting order “just to change the look.”

Albies was 3 for 18 with three walks and no extra-base hits in the first five games. He had not hit lower than fifth during the regular season.

Freddie Freeman was moved back from second to third.

“I kind of want (Jorge) Soler to split the lefties, if nothing else,” Snitker said. "I don’t think it matters to Freddie whether he hits two or three. He’s going to get up in the first inning regardless. I think Jorge has been having some really good at-bats. And just kind of balance things out a little bit.”

___

3:28 p.m.

Eddie Rosario was back in the Atlanta Braves’ leadoff spot against right-hander Luis Garcia and Jorge Soler moved to designated hitter in Game 6 of the World Series against Houston.

First baseman Freddie Freeman hit third following Rosario and Soler, followed by third baseman Austin Riley, center fielder Adam Duvall, right fielder Joc Pederson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Game 2 loser Max Fried was on the mound.

___

3:10 p.m.

Alex Bregman remained seventh in the Houston Astros’ batting order and Carlos Correa third for World Series Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Astros manager Dusty Baker dropped Bregman down from third and moved Correa up from fifth for Game 5. Bregman hit an RBI double that started Houston’s comeback from a four-run deficit and Correa had three hits and two RBIs.

Bregman is hitting .111 (2 for 18) in the Series and Correa is at .263 (5 for 19).

Second baseman Jose Altuve was to lead off, followed by left fielder Michael Brantley, Correa, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman, center fielder Jose Siri and catcher Martín Maldonado.

Right-hander Luis Garcia was on the mound with three days’ rest after lasting 3 2/3 innings and taking the loss in Game 3.

___

2:45 p.m.

Major League Baseball planned to have the retractable roof open at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series.

The roof was closed for Atlanta’s opening win last week and remained closed for batting practice the next day, then was open for Houston’s Game 2 win.

It was 78 degrees when early batting practice started Tuesday and skies were mostly clear.

___

11:15 a.m.

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6 on Tuesday night and replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo.

Adrianza is 0 for 2 in the Series, making two pinch hit appearances. He will be allowed to return should the Series extend to a Game 7.

Camargo was 0 for 4 in the NL Championship Series.

___

