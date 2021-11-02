CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: State reports 75 new deaths; 72% of PA adults fully vaccinated

By Spencer Lee
 5 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,639 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 630 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov.1, there were 75 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 31,530 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide.

DOH will share another three-day case report Wednesday. More data is available here.

Univ. of Pitt now requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone by Dec. 6

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here .

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 – Oct. 28 decreased to 8.8 percent.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly four times greater this year than in 2020.

Between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26, 2020, there were a total of 1,368 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 5,238 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 1, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
  • According to the CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 1, 72 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
You probably qualify for a vaccine booster shot — even though you don’t know it

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.
  • Vaccine providers have administered 13,953,097 total vaccine doses, including 749,697 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Nov. 2.
  • 6,467,884 people are fully vaccinated; with 43,668 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 46,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Philadelphia County are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

YourErie

Gov. Wolf signs bill extending liquor license flexibility for restaurants

HARRISBURG — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf signed into law House Bill 425 to help local liquor distributors.  House Bill 425 will: Extend flexibility for certain license holders — including restaurants — by allowing them to extend the area in which they are licensed to serve alcohol to include a seating area within 1,000 feet of their main location Give the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board the ability to issue […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

UK is 1st to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill

Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YourErie

Unemployment claims drop to 269,000, another pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, another sign the job market is healing after last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 14,000 to 269,000 last week. Since topping 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications have fallen more or less steadily […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
