NBA 2K22 Locker Codes (November): All New, Current & Active Codes

Ben Simmons has become one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. After a lacklustre performance in last season’s playoffs, the former number one draft pick has been criticised by teammates, coaches and pundits across the league. Feeling thrown under the bus, the Australian went to war with his Philadelphia 76ers front office, demanding to be traded anywhere else. Unfortunately, zero transfer deals have transpired, and Ben has yet to set foot on the court. So what does a 25-year-old multi-millionaire do with all the free time in the world? Shopping. And while his jump shot may be broken, Simmons has been making it rain on the roads, recently purchasing a rare $2 million Porsche 918 Spyder.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO