Drinks

Molson Coors, HEXO, Truss & Two Roots Collaborate: New Cannabis-Infused Drink Headed For The Shelves

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Two Roots Beverage Co. announced Tuesday it will provide Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between brewer Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP) and HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO), with a non-alcoholic beer for its newly launched brand Bedfellows Liquid Arts. As the first collaborative brand in the Truss portfolio, Bedfellows Liquid...

althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS
just-drinks.com

Molson Coors Beverage Co unveils latest cannabis launch Bedfellows Liquid Arts

Molson Coors Beverage Co has launched a beer-style cannabis beverage range in Canada. Bedfellows Liquid Arts comprises the helles-inspired Haus Mates and the IPA-style Indie Pals, Molson Coors said this week. Both non-alcoholic drinks contain a blend of THC and CBD and are available across Canada. The launch is through...
DRINKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Global's Shares Up, Announces Research Into Psychedelic Mushroom Infusions In Food & Beverage

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCPK: CBGL) released information Thursday on its research and development into psychedelic mushrooms,. entheogenic plants and the process of infusing active ingredients into foods and beverages. "Our emphasis is on both direct infusion of the fungus and plant materials, and on extracting the active ingredients," Cannabis Global...
ECONOMY
State
Colorado State
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

KC’s Clovr, Christopher Elbow team up to craft cannabis-infused chocolate

A new cannabis-infused product manufacturer sealed a sweet collaboration with Christopher Elbow Chocolates. Clovr Marketing Director Bethanie White described the chocolate confections as “little bits of heaven.”. Kansas City-based Clovr debuted the chocolates a few months ago, which include gourmet chocolate bars infused with cannabis distillate in flavors such as...
DRINKS
Benzinga

Molson Coors Beverage Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 2.5% year-on-year, to $2.82 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.92 billion. Net sales from North America business fell 1.2% Y/Y due to a 4.8% decrease in financial volumes, driven by lower brand volumes and unfavorable shipment timing in the U.S.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
thewhiskeywash.com

Molson Coors Releases Its First American Whiskey

The iconic Molson Coors Beverage Company recently released its first-ever whiskey, Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, the beginning of the brand’s foray into full-strength spirits (we first more informally took notice of it earlier this year). While Five Trail is the first premium whiskey by Molson Coors, expanding into the...
DRINKS
investing.com

HEXO Names New CEO As Cannabis Sector Shake-Ups Continue

C-suite shake-ups have been the emerging theme in the cannabis sector over the last few weeks. Almost everywhere you turn, top level executives at large and aspiring-to-be-larger marijuana companies are coming and going. Among the changes: a new CEO at HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO) has been announced. Scott Cooper, the former...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Factors Likely to Impact Molson Coors' (TAP) Q3 Earnings

TAP - Free Report) is expected to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2021 earnings on Oct 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s September-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.86 billion, suggesting 3.9% growth from the prior-year period’s reported figure. For third-quarter earnings, the consensus mark is pegged...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

7 Cannabis Strains For Your Next Canna-Friendly BBQ, With Chef Matt

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. There's nothing like great BBQ so to celebrate one of our favorite cuisines we talked to Award-Winning Executive Chef & BBQ master Chef Matt aka Matthew Stockard about the dos and don'ts of cooking with cannabis, and picked up some recs for strains and products to pair with your next canna-friendly BBQ.
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketWatch

Molson Coors shares up premarket after earnings top estimates

Molson Coors Beverage Co. shares rose 1.5% in premarket trade Thursday, after the brewer of Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and other beer brands beat earnings estimates for the third quarter. Colorado-based Molson posted net income of $453 million, or $2.08 a share, for the quarter, up from $342.8 million, or $1.58 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.75, ahead of the $1.53 FactSet consensus. Sales rose 2.5% to $2.883 billion from $2.754 billion, below the $2.914 billion FactSet consensus. Sales were boosted by stronger pricing, favorable brand mix and the further reopening of premises that were shuttered for the pandemic last year. "The momentum we have established and gains we have made come against an incredibly difficult backdrop of global supply chain challenges and transportation cost inflation," CEO Gavin Hattersley said in a statement. The company reaffirmed guidance for sales to rise in mid-single digits on a constant currency basis. Shares have fallen 3.5% in the year through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Why Coca-Cola is the Best Dividend Stock You Can Buy

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is the best dividend stock you can buy today. There, I said it. Now, looking at its yield of around 3%, you might be thinking that you can find investments with higher payouts than KO stock. And you’d be right. But income investors should never consider yield alone....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Popular Dividend Stock Just Jumped 13% After Earnings

On Wednesday, Lumen Technologies reported a big earnings beat despite another revenue decline. Lumen has completed the $1 billion share buyback announced three months ago and told investors that it plans to maintain its dividend despite lower expected free cash flow over the next few years. This dividend stock has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

