CFRA Downgrades Webster Financial (WBS) to Hold

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. This is a 100% increase from the prior dividend of $0.025. The dividend will be payable on...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO