NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Petty theft: Brookpark Road. Two police officers at 4:19 p.m. Oct. 24 responded to Walmart regarding a suspected employee theft. A loss prevention officer told police he witnessed a female employee at 11:19 p.m. the previous day take several items from the self-checkout area, where they had been left by customers, and instead of restocking them, she was placing the items in used Walmart bags. The employee then took the items to the customer service area and placed them on the shelves. She returned after her shift and retrieved the bags and walked out the employee door without paying for them, according to a police investigative report.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO