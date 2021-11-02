CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Whataburger hosts welcome home surprise for Greenwood Marine

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- It was a hero’s welcome for Greenwood native Ashton Lee.

Upon the completion of US Marine Corp boot camp in California, all Lee could think about was getting his hands on his favorite meal from Whataburger. Lee’s family called a Midland Whataburger location and asked to reserve a few tables as a welcome home surprise, and the team at Whataburger was more than happy to help.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0561uY_0ckPUIk600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzzX7_0ckPUIk600
Courtesy of: Whataburger

Lee was welcomed to the restaurant with a special message, gifts, all his Whataburger favorites, and an outpouring of love from his friends and family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Dumpsters are overflowing at a local apartment complex

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) -Trash is piling up at one Midland apartment complex. People who live at the complex say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in more than 3 weeks. Eliza Dorateo tenant at Constellation Ranch apartment complex has called the leasing office several times about the trash piling up each week. “We’ve been […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Without a trace: the story of Monica Carrasco, part 1

“It’s been way too long and we have not forgotten her, and we pray for her every single day,” says Monica Carrasco’s mother Kathy. Monica Carrasco was born in 1986 here in West Texas,and loved by many. “She always had a smile on her face. She was always happy, just a happy baby. She had […]
WEST, TX
ABC Big 2 News

8 killed when crowd surges stage at Houston music festival

HOUSTON (AP) — Fans attending a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, triggering panic in the crowd of tens of thousands. At least eight people were killed and many more hurt, authorities said. The chaos unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event at the NRG […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Government
State
California State
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
Greenwood, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenwood, TX
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Gov. Abbott delivers remarks, ceremonially signs ‘Daniel’s Law’ at Midland luncheon

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Midland Chapter of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly’s Reagan Lunch in Midland. The Governor touted the conservative achievements of the 87th Legislative Session and thanked the members of the Midland Chapter of the RNHA for their efforts to promote conservative values in West Texas and […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine#Nexstar#Us Marine Corp Boot
ABC Big 2 News

House fire destroys Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A house fire on Saturday left a family who had lived there for almost 40 years with almost nothing. Everyone in the house got out–but their lives have been turned upside down and money has been tight. Late Saturday afternoon, Nancy Spencer was sitting on the couch at home by her […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local officials prepared for 2021 Election

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland County voters have the option of going to one of twelve different polling locations to cast their ballot on Tuesday. In an off year election like 2021, voter turnout isn’t expected to be as high. However Midland County elections officials expect the local community to brave the mild precipitation and […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

Yelp is looking for the Top 100 places to eat

(NEXSTAR) — As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease across the country, and people return to in-person dining, Yelp wants to know where the best restaurants are. Yelp has opened its nominations for the Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. and Canada. While this is the review site’s ninth annual list, it is only the second year […]
RESTAURANTS
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

1K+
Followers
562
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy