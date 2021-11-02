CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Dead Wagon Was A SEMA Show Stopper

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N10gB_0ckPTyPT00

Ah, the good ol’ days…

Recently, Graveyard Carz uploaded the episode about putting together the Little Dead Wagon for the SEMA Show back in 2018. You might remember this build which was a twisted version of The Little Red Wagon and it just captured the imagination of the crowds in Las Vegas, especially when it was unveiled at the Mopar booth.

Check out a wild Corvair build headed to SEMA 2021 here.

This video walks you through part of the process of completing this build, which of course has its complications. The Dodge A100 has its own unique characteristics which make it interesting to work on. You can see the guys stressing out about this and also having fun with the quirkiness of this build, an interesting mix to say the least. And there’s a last-minute problem which almost throws a monkey wrench into everything in Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDbnl_0ckPTyPT00

It’s always nice to see other people struggling to get their car projects wrapped up. These guys are professionals, and we’re sure at least some of the drama is manufactured for the sake of “reality” TV, but if they don’t finish a build without some difficulties, it makes us feel that much better about our struggles in the garage. After all, misery loves company, or there’s strength in realizing you’re not the only one slamming your knuckles on cold, hard steel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0fzK_0ckPTyPT00

Ultimately, the build turns out great, so you don’t have to worry too much. But the episode is a lot of fun to watch, so sit back and enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gOSi_0ckPTyPT00

As you might already know, the original Little Red Wagon was a side show car used at drag races around the country in the 60s and 70s, along with other examples like Hemi Under Glass. Three were actually built, with some sustaining serious damage while performing the signature wheelstand. There’s some controversy surrounding the veracity of claims as to who owns which one, something which is par for the course with famous classic cars.

